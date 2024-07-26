Movers and shakers in HR: new appointments at Yodel, Mars and Domino’s

Our latest round-up of movers and shakers since the start of summer includes significant appointments at confectionery giant Mars, pizza multinational Domino’s and law firm Browne Jacobson.

Alison Richardson, Yodel

UK independent parcel carrier Yodel has announced Alison Richardson, as its new HR director. With more than 20 years’ experience in HR, Richardson previously led the HR business partner and recruitment teams at Yodel. In her new role she will lead the full people division with overall responsibility for all 30 HR workstreams. This will see her focus on organisation design, trade union relationships and ensuring colleagues continue to be provided with the support and opportunities for a successful career at Yodel. She aims to enhance the use of HR technology to support Yodel’s nationwide operation, ranging from national sortation centres, transport and local service centre operations. Mike Hancox, CEO of Yodel said: “Alison’s hard work and dedication in her role has positioned her as a core member of the team. Alison has been instrumental in Yodel’s recent transformation.”

Maureen Pittenger, Domino’s Pizza

In the US, Domino’s Pizza has appointed Maureen Pittenger executive vice president – chief human resources officer. She will report to Russell Weiner, chief executive officer of Domino’s. Pittenger joins the organisation with more than 20 years’ experience in HR, having previously served as senior vice president and chief human resources officer at motor vehicle manufacturing firm Dana since 2022. She joined that business in 2019 as vice president of corporate human resources. Weiner said: “We are excited to have Maureen join Domino’s as she brings a proven track record of building high-performing teams. At Domino’s, our people are our competitive advantage, and Maureen’s expertise in leading workforce development on a global scale will help us get even better.”

Shelley Sutton, Browne Jacobson

UK and Ireland law firm Browne Jacobson has appointed Shelley Sutton as its new people director. Sutton takes over the role from Declan Vaughan, who retires this month after holding the role for six years and working at the firm since 2017. She joined Browne Jacobson in 2019 as a HR business partner and was promoted to head of business partnering in January 2021. In her new role, Sutton will be leading the firm’s people and culture strategies, working with the HR, learning and development, and knowledge teams to support the build of its organisational capability and capacity. She said: “The work which Declan has overseen has created fantastic development opportunities for our people and opened the doors to those for whom a legal career seemed impossible. I’m excited to ensure our people strategy is continually developing, supporting the firm’s performance and growth ambitions for the benefit of all.”

Richard Medd, managing partner at Browne Jacobson, added: “Over the last five years, Shelley has continually proved to be a real asset in our HR leadership team and we’re looking forward to seeing what she’ll achieve in her new role as the firm’s people director. “Under Shelley’s leadership, I have no doubt that each member of the firm will continue to play their part in creating an inclusive and equitable workplace in which everyone can thrive.”

Lorna Gibb, Nokia

Telecommunications firm Nokia has appointed Lorna Gibb as chief people officer and member of the group leadership team. Gibb will be based in Finland and report to Nokia’s president and chief executive officer, Pekka Lundmark. She joined the firm in 2020 and has been interim chief people officer since March. Prior to this, she was vice president, labour and employment, and a member of Nokia’s people and legal and compliance leadership teams. Gibb has more than 20 years of experience working in people leadership roles for large scale global businesses in various industries and geographies. Before joining Nokia, she was global people director for Skyscanner and people partner and director for EasyJet, where she spearheaded cross border organisational and cultural transformation. She said: Gibb said: “To enable our talented employees around the world to keep doing what they do best, I’m looking forward to leading the evolution of our culture and people strategy, providing the tools and support to drive innovation.” Lundmark added: “Lorna has already demonstrated a passion for the development of Nokia’s culture, and she has a strong vision on how to develop our people function. Lorna is an experienced leader with a digital mindset and understands what is needed to attract and retain key talent in order to position us for future success.”

Anne Hamlett, L-Acoustics

In France, L-Acoustics, a manufacturer of loudspeakers, amplifiers, marketing materials and signal processing devices, has appointed Anne Hamlett chief people officer as part of its focus on its people-centric education and innovation culture. Hamlett will provide a people-focused contribution to key strategic topics at the C-level and directly lead three L-Acoustics divisions: people, legal, tax and compliance, and education and scientific outreach. Among her tasks will be to cultivate a strong employee experience and create an internal and external education programme that boosts creativity, employability and resilience of employees. Since joining L-Acoustics more than 20 years ago, Hamlett has overseen a 30% employee increase, that will see it reach 1,000 team members this year. Prior to this, she oversaw contract negotiations for a direct marketing firm and managed human resources for an IP consultancy. She said: Hamlett said: “As chief people officer, I’m proud to elevate our people-first culture at the heart of our global strategy.” Hervé Guillaume and Laurent Vaissié, co-chief executive officers at L-Acoustics, added: “Anne’s strategic vision has significantly enhanced our strength and established a people-first culture. Her expertise, leadership and strategic acumen position her as the right leader to shape our global workforce, enhance employee experiences, and help define our path forward.”

Rebecca Snow, Mars

In the US, pet food and confectionery manufacturer Mars has appointed Rebecca Snow global vice president for people and organisation. She will take on full responsibilities from 1 October replacing Eric Minvielle, global vice president for people and organisation and Mars chief human resources officer, who will retire at the end of the year after four decades with the business. Snow will report directly to Poul Weihrauch, chief executive officer and office of the president at Mars, and sit on the Mars Leadership Team, based in McLean, Virginia. She is currently vice president for people and organisation for Mars Snacking based in Chicago. Snow started her career with Mars at Pedigree Petfoods in the UK. In her almost 30 years with the business, she has gained experience across functions, business units and geographies. Weihrauch said: “Rebecca is particularly passionate about fostering a culture of belonging and creating sustainable growth through people development. She brings great perspective and sets high standards for intellectual curiosity and personal accountability.”

