NASUWT ballot fails to meet threshold for teachers strike

The NASUWT teaching union has said plans for strikes in England and Wales will not go ahead.

Although the vote was overwhelmingly in favour with nine in 10 members voting for it, the planned strike will not go ahead because turnout in the ballot was only 42%, less than the 50% required for lawful strike action.

The union’s general secretary, Dr Patrick Roach, said the union remained in formal disputes over pay, adding “Despite this overwhelming result, the government’s anti-trade union legislation has prevented members in state-funded schools and colleges from taking industrial action.”

Most state-school teachers in England and Wales had a 5% pay rise in 2022, well below the rate of inflation.

NASUWT, which represents both primary and secondary teachers, balloted 150,000 members in England and 10,000 in Wales.

It has already seen its members, alongside those from other teachers’ unions take strike action in Scotland and teachers from five unions in Northern Ireland are continuing to take action short of a strike – affecting meeting attendance and administrative tasks.

The NAHT union represents head teachers and other school leaders in England and Wales. Its ballot closed on 11 January with results set to be released in the coming days.

With 300,000 members in England and Wales the NEU is the largest education union in the UK. Its ballot closes on 13 January and the ASCL, representing school and college leaders, has consulted its members and is deciding whether to hold a formal ballot.

NASUWT, with just under 300,000 members, is the only teachers’ union with members in all four nations of the UK.

