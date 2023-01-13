Northern appoints Lisa Leighton as people director

Train operator Northern has appointed Lisa Leighton as its new people director, who will lead the organisation’s renewed focus on employee experience and engagement.

Leighton joins the company from Marks & Spencer, where she was group head of employee experience. She has also held senior HR roles at Morrisons, Hallmark Cards and Asda.

She will be responsible for employee relations and recruitment at Northern, which is the UK’s second largest train operator and employs 7,000 people across the north of England. She will also oversee its learning and talent programmes, as well as its drive to improve the employee experience.

Leighton is also a listening volunteer for the Samaritans, a suicide prevention charity that has had a long association with the rail industry.

“The rail industry is going through a period of huge change and I look forward to working with colleagues at Northern to lead the way in the industry and build a new future for colleagues and customers,” Leighton said.

Northern managing director Nick Donovan said: “Lisa has an impressive track record at developing inclusive organisational culture and we’re excited to add her extensive skills and experience to our leadership team.”

Leighton begins her role on 16 January 2023.

