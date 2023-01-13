Movers and shakersCareers in HRLatest NewsThe HR profession

Northern appoints Lisa Leighton as people director

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber Image: Lisa Leighton/Northern
Image: Lisa Leighton/Northern

Train operator Northern has appointed Lisa Leighton as its new people director, who will lead the organisation’s renewed focus on employee experience and engagement.

Leighton joins the company from Marks & Spencer, where she was group head of employee experience. She has also held senior HR roles at Morrisons, Hallmark Cards and Asda.

She will be responsible for employee relations and recruitment at Northern, which is the UK’s second largest train operator and employs 7,000 people across the north of England. She will also oversee its learning and talent programmes, as well as its drive to improve the employee experience.

Recent HR appointments

Norton Rose Fulbright names chief people officer for EMEA

New group chief people officer at the Post Office

Leighton is also a listening volunteer for the Samaritans, a suicide prevention charity that has had a long association with the rail industry.

“The rail industry is going through a period of huge change and I look forward to working with colleagues at Northern to lead the way in the industry and build a new future for colleagues and customers,” Leighton said.

Northern managing director Nick Donovan said: “Lisa has an impressive track record at developing inclusive organisational culture and we’re excited to add her extensive skills and experience to our leadership team.”

Leighton begins her role on 16 January 2023.

HR roles in the travel and transport on Personnel Today


Browse more HR roles in the travel and transport sector

 

 

Ashleigh Webber

Ashleigh is editor of OHW+ and HR and wellbeing editor at Personnel Today. Ashleigh's areas of interest include employee health and wellbeing, equality and inclusion and skills development. She has hosted many webinars for Personnel Today, on topics including employee retention, financial wellbeing and menopause support. Prior to joining Personnel Today in 2018, she covered the road transport sector for Commercial Motor and Motor Transport magazines, touching on some of the employment and wellbeing issues experienced by those in road haulage.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Norton Rose Fulbright names chief people officer for...

Movers and Shakers, December 2022: new HR chief...

New group chief people officer at the Post...

Deloitte revamps UK leadership team

Race team health chief named IOSH president-elect

Liz Truss resigns as prime minister

Rachel Mooney appointed chief people officer at Pets...

BT Group appoints Athalie Williams as chief human...

Movers and shakers Autumn 2022: RNIB, Connectr and...

TUC announces Paul Nowak as general secretary