‘Toxic male culture’ and sexual misconduct at National Crime Agency

Casual sexism, toxic male cultures and sexual misconduct are still being tolerated by leaders at the National Crime Agency, according to an investigation that found staff sometimes felt ‘punished’ for reporting improper behaviour.

Part one of His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)

investigation into the UK’s crime-fighting agency found significant evidence of prejudicial and improper behaviour, which leaders even participated in.

It follows numerous allegations of sexual misconduct, institutional racism and misogyny at police forces including the Metropolitan Police, Avon & Somerset Police, Gwent Police and Police Scotland.

The watchdog’s report found a lack of trust and confidence in the organisation to deal with allegations of bad behaviour.

It found “pockets of bad behaviour” that were known to leaders but have not been addressed, including “toxic male cultures” in operational teams that women are forced to tolerate “because women are outnumbered and fear the stigma and repercussions of speaking out”.

Some women had changed their career plans to avoid the operational teams with bad cultures and behaviours, including sexualised comments, unwanted approaches and “some organisational behaviours and signals that discriminate against women”.

The report says: “Those examples of prejudicial and improper behaviour that we found in some units and teams are concerning. In many of the recent high-profile cases involving police officers, there has been an underlying tolerance of unacceptable behaviour, often badged as ‘just banter’. The agency must make sure that behaviours like these aren’t tolerated in its own ranks.

“Senior leaders must set consistent standards both in the agency’s policies and strategies but also in their decisions and the signals they send to the agency’s officers and staff.”

National Crime Agency director general Graeme Biggar said: “I welcome the report, both in recognising the positives, and crucially in identifying the areas where we need to improve.

“The report finds that most of our officers are professional and our culture is generally positive and inclusive. But it also identifies pockets of bad behaviour and casual sexism, and that we have not provided the leadership to ensure they are tackled.

“These findings cause me deep discomfort, and I apologise to officers, particularly female officers, that we have let down, through the conduct of their colleagues, through our leadership, or through inconsistencies in our disciplinary outcomes.

“As director general, I am determined that we set high standards, and that we are clear that there is no place in the NCA for those who do not meet them. In particular, we will not tolerate harassment or discrimination, and we will root out unacceptable behaviour.”

An experienced investigator told the HMICFRS that joining the NCA “was like stepping back in time to an old-fashioned [police] CID office”.

One location was described as having an “old boys’ network” that included the leadership team. This network was felt to be so strong that, if one of “their boys” was accused of improper behaviour, it would be “brushed under the carpet”.

A staff survey showed that 34% of people who had reported prejudicial or improper behaviour felt they had been punished for speaking out.

The investigation also found:

some men had received written warnings about their behaviour, only to return to the team they had left

a difference of opinion among senior leaders as to what acceptable standards of behaviour are, with those from a civil service background more lenient than those from law enforcement

misconduct investigation outcomes are not routinely published, which employees said would help improve confidence in the organisation

there is no mandatory leadership training covering behaviour and standards for new leaders

women and ethnic minority groups are over-represented at lower grades, but representation of either group in operational teams is almost zero

the recruitment process was seen as discriminatory against women, disabled staff and carers, as job adverts would often specify locations for jobs and fixed hours when they could be more flexible.

staff claimed flexible working was seen as a weakness and an inconvenience to management.

The report makes several recommendations to overhaul the culture at the National Crime Agency including:

making sure it has an effective confidential reporting system that is accessible to all staff

introducing a peer review process for misconduct panels and using the outcome of these as continual professional development for the panel chairs

defining standards of expected behaviour, including a definition of discreditable conduct and the obligation to report, challenge, and act against, improper behaviour

publishing anonymised details of misconduct case findings.

Biggar said the NCA had already implemented many of the recommendations.

“But there is more to do, and we recognise it will need constant vigilance and a relentless focus on creating a culture in which everyone can thrive. That is all essential if we are to deliver our mission of protecting the public from serious and organised crime. We look forward to HMICFRS returning to check on our progress,” he said.

