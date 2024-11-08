Artificial intelligenceLatest NewsHR Technology

Nearly a third of employees use AI at work

by Kavitha Sivasubramaniam
by Kavitha Sivasubramaniam Shutterstock / Owlie Productions

Artificial intelligence (AI) is already being used by nearly a third (29%) of employees, according to new research.

A study by independent professional services firm LawDeb found that one in 10 people are using AI for large parts of their work.

The survey of 2,008 UK employees also revealed that men are more likely to use AI, with 34% doing so compared with 25% of women. Additionally, 14% of men are using it for a large part of their job, while half that proportion (7%) of women said the same.

Overall, the study showed 25 to 34-year-old men based in London were most likely to be supportive of AI.

Artifical intelligence usage

Artificial intelligence for HR: What is it and how will it change?

TUC urges new laws to rein-in artificial intelligence

Artificial intelligence roles head up list of UK emerging jobs

However, more than a fifth (22%) of respondents said that while they would be comfortable using AI, they are not yet doing so. Additionally, nearly two in five (37%) of respondents said they wouldn’t feel comfortable using AI at all.

Reasons for not using AI include not knowing how (19%), believing it’s unethical (14%), or thinking they’d get in trouble (6%). Younger staff were found to be more inclined to support AI, but also the most likely to oppose its use for ethical reasons (19%).

The research showed those aged 25 to 34 years old are most comfortable with AI (62%), while regionally those in London are most likely to be pro-AI (59%).

Senior staff were the found to be the biggest users of AI, with C-suite (27%) and senior managers (23%) are most likely to be doing so for large parts of their job.

Patrick Davis, head of UK corporate secretarial services (CSS) at LawDeb, said: “The future of AI in the workplace is inevitable, whether usage is personal or professional, or the extent is small or large. In light of this, it is the responsibility of boards and their technology, cyber, risk and governance teams to provide  guidance and policies for how to navigate this use in a way that maintains integrity and creativity for both individuals and companies within a secure systems work environment. Otherwise, employees left to ‘fly blind’ risk getting caught up in ethical, regulatory, and legal quandaries.

“Most boards don’t – and simply can’t – have experts on everything, and with the complexities of cyber and AI, it’s hard to keep on top of best practice. Knowing when to involve relevant experts in board discussions is critical.”

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

 

HR roles in IT, internet and new media on Personnel Today


Browse more HR roles in IT, internet and new media

Kavitha Sivasubramaniam is an experienced journalist, editor and communications professional who has been working in B2B publishing for more than 17 years. After graduating from Bournemouth University with a degree in Multi Media Journalism, Kavitha started her career in local and regional newspapers, before moving to consumer magazines and later trade titles, as well as PR. Specialising in pay and reward, she has been editor of a number of HR publications including Pay & Benefits, Employee Benefits, Benefits Expert, Reward and CIPP’s membership magazine, Professional. In June 2024, she won Pay, Reward and Employee Benefits Journalist of the Year at the Willis Towers Watson media awards. She was also named one of Each Person’s top 20 influential HR bloggers and managed a highly commended content team of the year in 2019.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

CIPD ACE 2024: HR must have role in...

How learning teams can power up workplace AI

AI training for students essential to prepare them...

AI wellbeing tools ‘mustn’t replace human touch’

Young workers to be engaged and optimistic in...

Older workers and AI could be missed opportunity

How HR can build a future-ready workforce amid...

Digital skills gaps mean workers stuck with low-value...

One-third of SMEs think AI can positively transform...

Taking off: how careers in payroll are evolving...