NEU teachers in England accept pay deal

Teachers in England in the National Education Union (NEU) will not go on strike in the autumn term, after they accepted the government’s pay deal for 2023-24.

An electronic ballot of its teacher members saw 86% vote to accept a 6.5% pay increase from September and end industrial action, on a turnout of 60%. A ballot of support staff saw 85% accept the deal, with a 46% turnout.

On 13 July, the government announced it had accepted the recommendations of the School Teachers’ Review Body (STRB) on pay for teachers in state-funded schools in England.

The NEU’s teachers have taken eight days of strike action in England since February and had voted for further strikes in the autumn, which will no longer go ahead.

The electronic ballot did not include sixth-form college teachers, who have also been in dispute with the government about pay and funding.

Dr Mary Bousted and Kevin Courtney, joint general secretaries of the NEU, said: “The NEU submissions to the STRB went a long way towards changing the government’s position on pay and funding. The strike action taken by our members also shifted the dial, securing the highest pay award for over thirty years.

“The government should be in no doubt that we will hold its feet to the fire on delivering for teachers and support staff on workload and funding and continue to represent the profession in future STRB consultations. It remains the view of the NEU that school and college funding is far from adequate. It remains a commitment of the NEU to campaign for further increases in teacher pay.

“Everyone in the school and colleges community deserves an education system that attracts and keeps teaching staff, and one that ensures every child gets the attention and support they deserve. Our campaign for a better-funded education system will not go away.”

They added that turnout for the electronic ballots was strong, and called on the government “get out of the dark ages and end the practice of mail-only ballots”.

Education secretary Gillian Keegan said the union’s acceptance of the offer was “good news” for teachers, parents and pupils.

Members of the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) and the NASUWT have been voting in consultative ballots on the government’s pay offer, but the results of these are yet to be announced.

Members of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) voted 87% in favour of the pay deal earlier in July, on a turnout of 46%.

Education sector HR roles on Personnel Today



Browse more HR jobs in education