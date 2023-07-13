InflationLatest NewsIndustrial action / strikesPublic sectorPay settlements

PM set to approve 6.5% public sector pay rise

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber Junior doctors begin a five-day strike today. They are seeking a 35% pay increase
Junior doctors begin a five-day strike today. They are seeking a 35% pay increase
The prime minister is set to approve pay rises of 6-6.5% for public sector workers, including teachers, police, prison officers and junior doctors.

According to the BBC, Rishi Sunak is expected to agree to the pay increases suggested by independent pay review bodies, despite suggestions from ministers that the recommendations would not be accepted in an effort to keep inflation under control.

An official announcement from the prime minister is expected today (Thursday).

It has been reported that any pay increases over 3.5% would need to come out of existing departmental budgets, which may mean budget cuts in other areas.

Public sector pay increases

Junior doctors in Scotland suspend strike amid record pay offer

In-depth: Are UK pay increases too large or too small?

RCN urges health secretary to reconsider ‘two-tier’ NHS pay offer

The announcement is expected to come as junior doctors in England begin a five-day strike over pay this morning. The British Medical Association is calling for a 35% pay increase, which health secretary Steve Barclay has described as “unreasonable”.

Dr Robert Laurenson and Dr Vivek Trivedi, co-chairs of the BMA’s junior doctors committee, urged the government to get back around the negotiating table.

They said: “The government’s refusal to talk with junior doctors in England who have strikes planned, is out of keeping with all norms of industrial action.

“Doctors have a right to expect that as in Scotland, and as in many other recent industrial disputes, talks will continue right up to the last minute to try and reach a deal without the need to strike.

“The complete inflexibility we see from the UK government today is baffling, frustrating, and ultimately destructive for everyone who wants waiting lists to go down and NHS staffing numbers to go up.”

A strike involving junior doctors and doctors in training in Scotland was suspended last week after the Scottish government agreed to a record 12.4% pay increase. BMA members are now considering the deal.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt ruled out funding pay rises with government borrowing during an interview on ITV’s Peston. Earlier this week, Hunt and Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey said that wage restraint is needed to reduce inflation.

Inflation in May was 8.7%, the same as the previous month, while median pay settlements measured by XpertHR were 6%. Figures from the Office for National Statistics this week showed that growth in employees’ regular pay, which does not include bonuses, was 7.3% – the highest growth rate on record.

Ashleigh Webber

Ashleigh is editor of OHW+ and HR and wellbeing editor at Personnel Today. Ashleigh's areas of interest include employee health and wellbeing, equality and inclusion and skills development. She has hosted many webinars for Personnel Today, on topics including employee retention, financial wellbeing and menopause support. Prior to joining Personnel Today in 2018, she covered the road transport sector for Commercial Motor and Motor Transport magazines, touching on some of the employment and wellbeing issues experienced by those in road haulage.

