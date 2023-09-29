NHS England implements fit and proper persons’ tests for executives

From tomorrow the NHS will operate a fit and proper persons’ test, a move that some in HR feel could be rolled out in other sectors.

According to NHS England, the purpose of the test is to strengthen individual accountability and transparency for board members, to enhance the quality of leadership within the NHS.

NHS organisations will not be expected to collect historical information to populate electronic staff records, but to use the framework associated with the test for all new board-level appointments or promotions and for annual assessments in future.

The measure is part of a move to strengthen the leadership and accountability within NHS senior ranks with new standards in response to recommendations of the Tom Kark KC review on professional standards in 2019.

The framework will encompass all commissioners, including arms-length bodies, the Care Quality Commission and NHS England, and NHS chairs will be responsible for uptake in their organisations and ensuring the test is reviewed annually.

NHS England’s chair, Richard Meddings, said: “NHS boards consist of highly committed and hard-working people, but it is important that they are held to the highest standards given they are entrusted to care for tens of thousands of patients and staff.”

The test will include social media checks and six years of references.

In his review Kark noted that the “quality of management within the NHS is an issue of considerable national importance. The behaviour and ethos of staff within our hospitals are often heavily influenced by the behaviour and ethos of the directors on the trust board and especially those of the chief executive and the chair. Good hospitals run well because they have good, focused leadership and well-trained and enthused staff who are enabled to focus on providing good, safe and compassionate care for their patients.”

Some commentators have said the NHS test should be an example for other industries to follow. Susie Thomson, managing director at Matrix Security Watchdog, said other sectors should be more proactive around scrutinising top executives and that comprehensive vetting should be a general standard, not an exception. She said: “Boards and HR directors fear alienating or offending them, given their clout and connections. It’s like a white-glove service where these senior executives are trusted on their word rather than having to fill in online forms like everyone else.”

