Government creates new civil service tech apprenticeships

The civil service is to employ 2,500 new tech recruits via apprenticeships and early careers programmes by June 2025, as the government sets a new target for 6% of the overall civil service workforce to work in digital, data and technology roles.

The Cabinet Office has introduced a new digital apprenticeship programme, which will welcome 500 apprentices across the civil service this financial year.

It will offer placements for some of the most in-demand data and technology roles, ranging from cyber security to software development, and will be open to those already within the civil service as well as new entrants.

The remaining 2,000 jobs will include 1,300 digital apprenticeship programme roles and 700 jobs created through an expansion of existing roles within the civil service, such as its software developer programme.

The Cabinet Office has also revealed the launch of a digital secondments programme, which invites some of the UK’s top tech talent to work on some of the UK government’s major digital challenges.

“We want the next generation of tech talent to be able to learn their trade helping government to make services better for the public,” said Alex Burghart, parliament secretary for the Cabinet Office.

“These apprenticeships are going to build great new digital careers and capabilities both in Whitehall and across the country.”

Cabinet Office minister Jeremy Quin said: “Today’s announcement drives forward our plans for a modern civil service equipped with the skills and capabilities needed to harness the power of digital, data and technology.

“By attracting and retaining the best talent, we will keep pace with technological change and deliver more efficient services for the British public.”

Government departments will be phasing out out-of-date IT systems and will be considering the use of generative AI.

Since introducing its 2022-25 roadmap for digital and data, the number of digital roles has been increased. For example, the Department for Environment Food & Rural Affairs has enhanced its digital and technical apprenticeships offering, with a special focus on cloud and security roles.

Sheila Flavell, COO of recruitment firm FDM Group, said it was encouraging to see the government investing heavily in the next generation of tech talent.

“At a time when AI and machine learning are at the top of the agenda for many boardrooms, the public sector has a fantastic opportunity to harness these technologies, enabling faster, more efficient public services,” she said.

“Apprenticeships are a key gateway for many young people to enter the world of work, and this initiative will be both beneficial in terms of operations and empowering the government to build a more diverse workforce, made up of people from all backgrounds.”

