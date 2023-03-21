Settlement agreementsNHSLatest NewsIndustrial action / strikesPublic sector

Nurses and midwives in Scotland accept new NHS pay deal

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber Members of the RCN held a demonstration in Edinburgh in October 2022
Image: SST / Alamy Stock Photo
Members of the RCN held a demonstration in Edinburgh in October 2022
Image: SST / Alamy Stock Photo

NHS nurses and midwives in Scotland have voted to accept a new pay offer from the Scottish government by a narrow margin, ending the threat of strike action.

Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) and the Royal College of Midwives (RCM) in Scotland have agreed to a 6.5% pay rise from April, on top of the 7.5% increase that had been imposed in 2022-23.

The deal also includes a lump sum equivalent to three calendar months’ value of the difference between an employee’s basic rate of pay for 2022-23 and 2023-24 pay.

It will mean that most nurses and midwives will see their pay increase by 13-14% over a two-year period.

NHS pay deal in Scotland

NHS pay deal confirmed: Strikes suspended as unions urge members to accept

NHS staff survey: One in three often consider leaving

Who is on strike and when?

Some 69% of midwife and maternity support workers at the RCM voted to support the NHS pay deal, but turnout in the ballot was relatively low at 44%.

At the RCN, only 50% of eligible members took part in the consultative ballot, with 53.4% voting in favour of the offer.

This offer also includes elements of an earlier deal rejected by RCM members in a consultation in December. These include the continuation of overtime payments for senior midwives and retaining the enhanced mileage allowances for staff using their cars for work. It also includes plans to reduce the working week to 36 hours with no loss of earnings.

Members of GMB Scotland accepted the same offer last week.

Julie Lamberth, chair of the RCN Scotland board, said: “It took the real threat of nursing strikes to get Scottish government to this point. While you voted by a narrow margin to accept the offer, the chronic staff shortages and low morale that led to the strike mandate are still very real.

“Scotland’s new First Minister must ensure that the nursing voice is listened to, that our contribution is recognised through the Agenda for Change review and that the commitment to a Nursing and Midwifery Taskforce delivers real change.”

Jaki Lambert, RCM director for Scotland, said: “This is a good offer that gives our members most of what they had been asking for including an above-inflation pay award and a commitment to reform of NHS pay bands.

“While pay is crucial this was also about midwives feeling seen and valued. Improving retention through better working conditions, professional midwifery issues and the wellbeing of staff are also a key component of this. Most importantly, it was also about our members standing tall and being prepared to take action to ensure better care for women, babies, and their families.”

In England a 5% pay rise from April has been offered to NHS staff including nurses and ambulance workers. Unions are recommending that members back the deal, however a campaign group is urging NHS staff to reject it and push for further strike action.

HR opportunities in Healthcare on Personnel Today


Browse more HR opportunities in healthcare

Ashleigh Webber

Ashleigh is editor of OHW+ and HR and wellbeing editor at Personnel Today. Ashleigh's areas of interest include employee health and wellbeing, equality and inclusion and skills development. She has hosted many webinars for Personnel Today, on topics including employee retention, financial wellbeing and menopause support. Prior to joining Personnel Today in 2018, she covered the road transport sector for Commercial Motor and Motor Transport magazines, touching on some of the employment and wellbeing issues experienced by those in road haulage.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Campaign group urges health workers to reject NHS...

Junior doctors latest to enter pay talks

Junior doctors left ‘desperate’ by hours, workload and...

NHS pay deal confirmed: Strikes suspended as unions...

NHS staff survey: One in three often consider...

Prerana Issar appointed chief people officer at Sainsbury’s

Ending sexism in medicine pledge launched by BMA

Strikes bill is ‘incompatible with human rights’

Ambulance strikes off as government offers talks

Improve NHS staff wellbeing to provide better care,...