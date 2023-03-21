Nurses and midwives in Scotland accept new NHS pay deal

NHS nurses and midwives in Scotland have voted to accept a new pay offer from the Scottish government by a narrow margin, ending the threat of strike action.

Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) and the Royal College of Midwives (RCM) in Scotland have agreed to a 6.5% pay rise from April, on top of the 7.5% increase that had been imposed in 2022-23.

The deal also includes a lump sum equivalent to three calendar months’ value of the difference between an employee’s basic rate of pay for 2022-23 and 2023-24 pay.

It will mean that most nurses and midwives will see their pay increase by 13-14% over a two-year period.

Some 69% of midwife and maternity support workers at the RCM voted to support the NHS pay deal, but turnout in the ballot was relatively low at 44%.

At the RCN, only 50% of eligible members took part in the consultative ballot, with 53.4% voting in favour of the offer.

This offer also includes elements of an earlier deal rejected by RCM members in a consultation in December. These include the continuation of overtime payments for senior midwives and retaining the enhanced mileage allowances for staff using their cars for work. It also includes plans to reduce the working week to 36 hours with no loss of earnings.

Members of GMB Scotland accepted the same offer last week.

Julie Lamberth, chair of the RCN Scotland board, said: “It took the real threat of nursing strikes to get Scottish government to this point. While you voted by a narrow margin to accept the offer, the chronic staff shortages and low morale that led to the strike mandate are still very real.

“Scotland’s new First Minister must ensure that the nursing voice is listened to, that our contribution is recognised through the Agenda for Change review and that the commitment to a Nursing and Midwifery Taskforce delivers real change.”

Jaki Lambert, RCM director for Scotland, said: “This is a good offer that gives our members most of what they had been asking for including an above-inflation pay award and a commitment to reform of NHS pay bands.

“While pay is crucial this was also about midwives feeling seen and valued. Improving retention through better working conditions, professional midwifery issues and the wellbeing of staff are also a key component of this. Most importantly, it was also about our members standing tall and being prepared to take action to ensure better care for women, babies, and their families.”

In England a 5% pay rise from April has been offered to NHS staff including nurses and ambulance workers. Unions are recommending that members back the deal, however a campaign group is urging NHS staff to reject it and push for further strike action.

