NHS pay deal could be imminent

Health service unions and employers could agree on a pay deal today (16 March), averting more strikes by NHS staff.

Reports by the BBC suggest that a “substantial” pay offer could be put forward for the 2022/23 pay round to acknowledge the fact this will not go into next year.

The offer would cover ambulance workers, nurses, midwives and physiotherapists, but would not cover junior doctors.

The past three months have seen several days of strike action by NHS workers who are campaigning for better pay and working conditions.

The NHS Staff Survey, published earlier this month, found that one in three employees in NHS Trusts in England often think about leaving their job. Only a quarter were satisfied with their level of pay.

Unions representing workers in NHS Trusts, including the Royal College of Nursing, Royal College of Midwives and Unison, which represents a range of health workers including ambulance staff, agreed to put industrial action on hold after the government agreed to enter negotiations.

The RCN was initially invited for talks with the Department of Health and Social Care three weeks ago, with other unions invited to the negotiating table at a later date.

The DHSC indicated that negotiations are ongoing, saying in a statement: “The government, NHS employers and unions representing the NHS agenda for change workforce have been holding constructive and meaningful discussions covering pay and non-pay matters.”

Unions across the public sector were angered yesterday when the Spring Budget made little or no reference to the concerns behind this year’s wave of industrial action, although an increase in the annual tax-free pension allowance could mean fewer doctors and consultants retire early.

Junior doctors, who are not included in these negotiations, finished three days of strike action today after a meeting with the DHSC made “no meaningful progress”.