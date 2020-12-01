Government to limit use of non-compete clauses

Alexander Pokusay/Shutterstock

The government is looking to limit the use of non-compete clauses in an effort to stimulate a more entrepreneurial culture, particularly in the tech sector.

According to a report in the Financial Times, UK ministers are aiming to nurture start-ups by making it harder for employers to use restrictive covenants to prevent staff leaving to set up rival companies.

Non-compete clauses often stop departing employees working for competitors, starting a rival business or working with former clients, often for many months after they leave an employer.

Charlie Nunn, head of personal banking and wealth management at HSBC, was named the new chief executive at Lloyds Banking Group yesterday, but his notice period and non-competition obligations mean it could be a year before he takes the helm.

Government is concerned that current use of the clauses by employers is frustrating workers who want to leave and set up their own business.

The FT reported that the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) is launching a consultation into the use of non-compete clauses in the coming days.

An outright ban is not expected but ministers want to examine whether non-compete clauses are reasonable, given UK laws around confidentiality and intellectual property.

In France, a “non-derisory” amount of compensation must be paid to an employee for the duration of any non-compete restrictions. Failure to do so may lead to a legal claim and the release of the employee from the restrictions in the clause.

Personnel Today has approached BEIS for comment.

Recruitment and resourcing opportunities on Personnel Today



Browse more recruitment and resourcing jobs