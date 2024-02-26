Northern Ireland health unions to vote on pay offer

Trade unions representing health and social care staff are asking their members to vote on a new 2023-24 pay offer from the Northern Ireland Executive.

The Department of Health said the proposed pay settlement would see the restoration of pay parity with England for health and social care staff covered by the Agenda for Change framework.

Health minister Robin Swann has welcomed the unions’ decision: “I said on taking office that my first priority was to get pay settlements over the line for staff. This is a positive step in that direction and I commend the constructive negotiations that have taken place with trade unions representing Agenda for Change staff.”

Unions will now ballot their members on the pay offer, which will be backdated to April 2023, having been delayed by political and budgetary instability. Last month, thousands of workers across the entire public sector went on strike over pay.

Under the proposed settlement, HSC Agenda for Change staff will receive a consolidated pay uplift of 5% and a non-consolidated (pro-rata) payment of £1,505. The lowest pay values for Band 1 and Band 2 will be removed.

Patrick Mulholland, deputy general of the Northern Ireland Public Service Alliance (NIPSA), said: “Our members in the health service will no doubt welcome progress on the pay issue, and it will be for them to consider any offer made from the minister and decide if they will accept.

“However safe staffing levels, which affect not only service delivery and patient safety, but the working conditions of our members, remain a key concern. Pay is only part of the problem and ensuring there are sufficient numbers of trained staff available across all areas of the health service must also be a priority.

“Mileage is also an issue and while the temporary increase to the mileage allowance was welcomed, our members in predominantly lower-paid roles, continue to be out of pocket for doing essential business mileage and this situation also needs to be resolved.

“Until then, our members will continue to engage in industrial action and take action short of strike, with planning for further strike action also being considered. NIPSA remains committed to seeking a resolution to these issues and working with the minister and department to do so.”

Northern Ireland director of the Royal College of Nursing, Rita Devlin, said: “While we acknowledge the 5% consolidated pay uplift for HSC staff, we are extremely disappointed that the non-consolidated element of the pay award falls short of what our colleagues in England received.

“Hard-working nursing staff have been waiting a very long time for the pay situation to be resolved here, showing patience and resilience despite worsening conditions in the health service.”

She added: “In the longer term this pay award does little to restore the significant reduction in pay nurses have suffered over a decade which has left them worse off. This in turn will make the struggle to retain experienced nursing staff more difficult.

“We will be launching a consultation on this proposed pay settlement with our members shortly and it will be up to each member to look closely at what the pay offer means for them and to decide how to vote.”

Unite regional officer Brenda Stevenson said: “We are encouraging members to vote yes to accept this pay offer and end the pay dispute. This offer ensures pay parity with NHS workers in England and Wales and will address safe staffing.”

The Chartered Society of Physiotherapy is also recommending its members accept the offer. Claire Ronald, senior negotiating officer for Northern Ireland, said: “There’s no question that the strike action taken by our members and those in other unions put huge pressure on politicians to reform the executive and then enter negotiations

“While the offer is not all members deserve, it does bring pay parity with the England scales and allow for one-off element to be paid. The final decision is always with members though.”

