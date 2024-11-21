Consultation launched on eradicating modern slavery in NHS

Proposed new measures from the Department of Health and Social Care will legally require public bodies procuring goods and services for the NHS to identify and mitigate risks of modern slavery.

A public consultation launched today (21 November 2024) is seeking views on government proposals to prevent goods being sourced from companies accused of exploiting their workforce.

More than 21% of NHS suppliers were recently found to be at “high risk” of involving modern slavery in their supply chains. Surgical instruments, gloves, gowns, uniforms and face masks were identified as the five highest-risk products.

Public organisations will be required to work with suppliers to identify risks and put forward solutions. The new regulations will apply to all public bodies procuring health goods and services, including NHS trusts, integrated care boards and local authorities.

Health and social care secretary Wes Streeting said: “The NHS is a public service built on compassion and equality, values which are completely antithetical to the heinous evil of modern slavery.

“These new measures will ensure vital checks are made and public bodies act to stamp out the crimes of slavery and human trafficking. This government will ensure the NHS is a leader in the fight against modern slavery.”

The NHS is the biggest public procurer in the country, and all NHS staff are empowered and encouraged to act as whistleblowers and report on incidents of slavery and human trafficking, supported by staff training courses.

Under the Modern Slavery Act 2015, the UK became the first country to require organisations to publicly report on the steps they are taking to prevent modern slavery in their operations and supply chains.

Jacqui Rock, chief commercial officer of NHS England, said: “Modern slavery is insidious and needs to be eradicated from the NHS supply chain. While our procurement follows the government’s standard selection questionnaire, which addresses modern slavery risk, there is much more to do.

“We have a responsibility to ensure a zero-tolerance policy to modern slavery – and the more stakeholders that respond to this consultation will help strengthen these measures and help us wipe out this crime in the NHS supply chain.”

Views on the government’s proposals are being sought from public bodies, suppliers, trade associations, interest groups, patients and the wider public by 13 February 2025. The new regulations will apply to England.

