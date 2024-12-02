International nurse recruitment slows in the UK

The number of nurses and midwives who can practise in the UK has reached a record 841,000, but international recruitment has slowed, according to new half-year data.

The Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) register for the UK now comprises 778,300 nurses (+1.7% since April), 45,200 midwives (+2.4%), 11,600 nursing associates (+6.2%) and 6,300 dual registrants – those registered as both nurse and midwife (-1.3%).

For the first time, there are more than 200,000 internationally educated professionals on the register – 23.8% of the total available UK nursing and midwifery workforce. Of these registered professionals, 67,600 were educated in India (+8.3%) and 50,200 were educated in the Philippines (+2.2%).

However, 16.6% fewer international professionals joined the register (12,500) and 33% more left (2,600) in the six months to 30 September than in the same period last year.

Kuljit Dhillon, NMC interim executive director of strategy and insight, said: “Nursing and midwifery are among the UK’s most trusted professions, so as we head into another tough winter, we hope there is small comfort in the growth of our register to a record 841,000.

“At the same time, there are notes of caution in our data around international recruitment, which has been a pillar of workforce growth in recent years. We’ve seen a fall in internationally educated joiners and an even higher proportional rise in leavers, although it’s important to view leavers’ data through the lens of a growing register.

“We hope our data and insights will support workforce planning and research in the UK, ensuring the most effective delivery of services that people and communities across the country rely on for their health and wellbeing.”

The NMC register mid-year update showed the total number of professionals – whether UK or internationally educated – who joined the register for the first time between April and September fell 9.2% to 27,300 (compared to 30,100 in the six months to September 2023).

Total leavers rose by 6.3% to 14,142 (compared to 13,305 leavers in the six months to September 2023). However, the number of leavers given as a proportion of the growing register is unchanged at 1.7%.

As the total number of leavers increases, so too does the segment of professionals leaving after five years or less on the register: 1,800 in the six months to September, compared to 1,200 in the same period last year. That is an increase of 48.6% for the period but is unchanged when viewed as a proportion of the register (0.2%).

The NMC continued to see people joining the register from “red list” countries, places where the World Health Organisation prohibits active recruitment. The relevant codes of practice do not prevent individual health workers from red list countries seeking employment independently, but employers should not be actively recruiting from those countries.

However, its data show a decrease in joiners educated in red list countries including Nigeria (-16.1%) and Ghana (-3.5%) compared to the same period last year. At the same time, the recruitment of Nepal-educated professionals has more than doubled in the past six months.

Dr Billy Palmer, senior fellow at the Nuffield Trust health think tank, said: “Concerningly, the number of nurses and midwives with over 10 years’ experience is falling, and 28% of staff have five years’ experience or less – echoing similar trends seen in the latest registration data for doctors. This shift to less experienced staff may affect productivity and put a strain on those who train, mentor and supervise them.

“Today’s NMC figures are ultimately a chronic symptom of a domestic clinical education system that is not fit for purpose. We have warned the NHS is failing to attract homegrown nurses, with new domestic joiners having previously fallen by more than 6,000 over two years. Now, the heavy reliance on overseas joiners continues, with nearly half of new nursing and midwifery registrants educated outside of the UK.

“Policymakers and educational leaders cannot stay blind to these trends. They need to be bold – considering measures like student loan forgiveness schemes – to ensure UK nursing and midwifery has enough domestically trained, experienced staff to sustain the NHS workforce for the future.”

