NHSLatest NewsInflationPay & benefits

Pay ‘cuts’ mean nurses face financial hardship, union claims

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher RCN chief Professor Pat Cullen said nurses were subject to a "sustained attack" from the government
I T S / Shutterstock.com
RCN chief Professor Pat Cullen said nurses were subject to a "sustained attack" from the government
I T S / Shutterstock.com

Six in 10 NHS nurses are facing such financial pressures they must turn to credit or savings, a survey by the Royal College of Nursing has found.

The nurses’ union said the rising cost of living over the past year was forcing many nurses to take on extra shifts or even go without food. It fears these pressures will lead many to quit the profession.

Separately, the RCN commissioned London Economics to look at nurses’ pay between 2010-11 and 2023-24, and the consultancy’s analysis found that the value of nurses’ salaries had fallen by 24.63% during that time, thanks to below-inflation pay rises and pay freezes.

According to the RCN’s survey, more than a quarter (27%) were struggling with living costs and worried about their financial situation.

Nurses’ cost of living

Government considers separate pay scale for NHS nurses 

Public sector pay must reflect this year’s ‘historic’ rises, ministers urge 

Seventy-seven per cent said they were worse off than a year ago, 43% said their mental health had been affected by financial problems, and 68% had been forced to ration gas and electricity. For just under a third, it had affected their physical health.

Professor Pat Cullen, RCN general secretary and chief executive, said: “Today nursing staff are rationing electricity and gas with financial pressures pushing a third into a state of mental distress.

“Pay has been devalued so much that they are effectively working five days or more for free each month. Ministers who once seemed glad to applaud NHS staff should reflect on this terrible state of affairs.”

In January, the government said it was considering introducing a separate pay scale for nurses in England so there is more transparency over pay rises and progression.

An NHS pay deal of 5% consolidated over two years and a one-off payment was agreed by two unions (Unison and GMB) last year, but rejected by the RCN.

 

HR opportunities in Healthcare on Personnel Today


Browse more HR opportunities in healthcare

Jo Faragher

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines. Jo is also the author of 'Good Work, Great Technology', published in 2022 by Clink Street Publishing, charting the relationship between effective workplace technology and productive and happy employees. She won the Willis Towers Watson HR journalist of the year award in 2015 and has been highly commended twice.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

NAO finds ‘significant weaknesses’ in NHS workforce plan’s...

Who is on strike and when?

Junior doctors in England vote to continue strikes

NHS more diverse than ever, but leadership representation...

BMA calls for Frank Hester’s resignation over Diane...

NHS England staff facing record levels of discrimination

Health workers take long Covid claim to High...

NHS consultants to vote on improved pay offer

Northern Ireland health unions to vote on pay...

Ambulance services told to address workplace culture issues