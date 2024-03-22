GMB staff to strike after action to tackle alleged sexism stalls

Staff at the GMB union have voted to strike over claims the organisation has failed to act on the recommendations of a report that described it as ‘institutionally sexist’.

According to the BBC, employees at GMB in the North East say that the reforms promised after barrister Karon Monaghan’s damning report in 2020 have not materialised, with a taskforce set up to bring forth change being disbanded.

Karon Monaghan KC’s report called for fundamental change at the union, finding that branches were organised in such a way that deterred women from participating.

In 2020 she said that “bullying, misogyny, cronyism and sexual harassment are endemic within the GMB” and highlighted that the general secretaries and regional secretaries had always been men.

“The culture in the GMB is one of heavy drinking and late-night socialising, salacious gossip and a lack of professionalism,” her report said.

The independent review of the union’s culture was launched after former general secretary Tim Roache stood down amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

This week, staff at the GMB’s North East, Yorkshire and Humber region told the BBC that progress in addressing the culture had stalled.

One employee said: “Enough is enough… We were all promised after the Monaghan report that the horrendous culture of sexism and outright misogyny within GMB would be tackled, yet we’ve gone backwards.

“More and more of the staff are sharing their stories of harassment.