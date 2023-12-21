Public sector pay must reflect this year’s ‘historic’ rises, ministers urge

The government has told public sector pay review bodies it is vital they consider the ‘historic’ pay awards that were made this year when making recommendations for the 2024/25 pay round.

In letters to the independent pay review bodies (PRBs) that recommend pay rates for public workers including health workers, prison officers, police officers, teachers and the armed forces, ministers mentioned the “historically high” pay awards that were implemented for the 2023/24 pay round.

This year police and prison officers in England and Wales received a 7% pay rise, while teachers in England got 6.5%; junior doctors in England got 6% and a £1,250 consolidated increase; consultants, GPs and dentists in England got 6%; and members of the Armed Forces received 5% plus a £1,000 consolidated increase.

The letters, which formally commence discussions for the 2024/25 pay round, say: “In 2023/24, pay review bodies across government recommended historically high pay awards for their respective workforces in light of the extraordinary macroeconomic context. Accepting these recommendations, whilst not increasing borrowing, required tough decisions. It is vital that [PRBs] consider the historic nature of the 2023/24 award and the government’s affordability position that will be set out further in written evidence.”

In her letter to the NHS pay review body, health secretary Victoria Atkins said that the government is committed to ensuring the pay-setting process operates effectively, and it is currently engaging with trade unions, employers and others in the sector.

Junior doctors in England have walked out this week over pay, while their counterparts in Wales have announced a strike in January.

The letter to the school teachers’ review body recognised that teachers’ remuneration needed to address subject-specific recruitment and retention challenges, with education secretary Gillian Keegan noting that the government would welcome further views on whether pay should be decided by subject in future.

Justice minister Edward Argar’s letter to the prison service pay review body said that the government “must once again focus on striking a careful balance of ensuring fair pay for public sector workers, including recognising cost-of-living pressures, whilst ultimately ensuring affordability, value for the taxpayer, and not driving inflation higher.”

According to XpertHR, public sector pay awards have continued to surpass those in the private sector. In the 12 months to the end of November 2023, public sector pay awards stood 0.5 percentage points above the private sector.

