Oxfam workers suspend first ever strike

Oxfam’s first ever strike has been suspended while members are balloted on a revised offer.

Unite members at the charity began 17 days of planned strike action last week, following the rejection of a pay offer in November. Around 500 workers were due to take part across about 200 shops.

Unite has now postponed strike action on 14, 15, 16 and 17 December after receiving an “improved pay deal”, the union said. Oxfam and Unite also held talks at conciliation service Acas last week.

Unite has claimed that average wages at Oxfam have fallen by more than a fifth, in real terms, since 2018, while the charity’s reserves grew to £44.6 million in 2022.

General secretary Sharon Graham said that Oxfam is “an extremely wealthy organisation and can afford to put forward an acceptable offer”, claiming that workers were resorting to foodbanks.

The union claimed that the original offer would mean some workers would not receive the increase to the Real Living Wage, which is now £12 an hour outside London and £13.15 in London.

In November, Unite members rejected a pay offer of £1,750 or a 6% rise, as well as a one-off payment for the lowest earners.

An Oxfam spokesperson said of the suspension: “We welcome the progress made during talks last week and are pleased that the strike action has been suspended.”

If the revised offer is rejected, strike action will recommence on 20 December, and will continue through to New Year’s Eve.

Unite regional coordinating officer Jamie Major said: “Unite has been clear from the outset that this dispute could and should be resolved through negotiations.

“Following talks on Friday, an improved offer was made and therefore Unite has suspended action to allow its members to be balloted on the proposed deal.”

