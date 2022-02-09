Not-for-profits saw most employee churn in 2021

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Not-for-profit employers had the highest level of labour turnover in 2021, according to analysis by Cendex. While total labour turnover for all companies was 14.4% over the course of the year, not-for-profits experienced total turnover of 18.1%, with voluntary labour turnover at 12.5%. In private sector companies, Cendex found that total labour turnover was 11.7% and voluntary turnover 8.7%. People left the public sector more frequently during 2021, with total labour turnover at 15.6%. Cendex found that the most notable gulf between employees quitting their jobs voluntarily and total turnover was in the education sector. In the education sector, the total turnover rate was 15.5% while the voluntary rate was 8.7%, likely related to cost pressures faced by universities during the pandemic, meaning they were forced to make high levels of redundancies.
Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines.