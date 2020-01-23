Pay growth likely to slow in 2020

Shutterstock

Employers are being cautious with their pay awards, with a slight dip recorded at the end of 2019 and into January.

Based on its analysis of pay awards made in the final quarter of 2019 and a few early awards in 2020, XpertHR anticipates the rate of pay growth to slow in the coming months.

Pay settlements Forecasts for pay awards in 2019/2020

In the three months to the end of December 2019, the median pay settlement fell to 2.2% – slightly below the 2.5% seen across the whole year.

Analysis of 23 awards made in final quarter also showed that:

The middle half of pay awards was worth between 2% and 3%

Thirty-five per cent of deals were higher than the same employee group received in the previous year; 35% were at the same level and 30% were lower

Almost a third (30.4%) were worth 2% – the most common pay deal reached during the three-month period.

It also looked at 48 awards made in early January and found:

The median pay award for January, so far, was 2.3%

The middle half of pay awards was worth between 2% and 2.8% (compared with 2% and 3% seen across 2019)

Almost half (48.8%) of awards were worth less than the settlement received by the same group of employees a year ago.

XpertHR pay and benefits editor Sheila Attwood said: “The 2.5% median pay award across 2019 represented no change on the previous year. The first pay deals of 2020 suggest that employers are taking a cautious approach, leading us to believe that there will be no jump in pay award levels in 2020.”

