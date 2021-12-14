Payroll softwareLatest NewsHR TechnologyPayroll

Payroll services at some firms disrupted after Kronos cyber attack

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber
Postmodern Studio / Shutterstock.com
Some Kronos software products have been hit by a cyber attack
Postmodern Studio / Shutterstock.com

Payroll and timekeeping services at organisations that use Kronos HR software have been disrupted after it suffered a cyber attack which has forced its system offline. Parent company Ultimate Kronos Group (UKG) warned that Kronos Private Cloud had been hit by a ransomware attack and had been taken offline, which had affected employers that use UKG Workforce Central, UKG TeleStaff, Healthcare Extensions, and Banking Scheduling Solutions. In a message posted on its support forums, which was also emailed to customers, executive vice president Bob Hughes said it could be several weeks before the systems are back online. “Given that it may take up to several weeks to restore system availability, we strongly recommend that you evaluate and implement alternative business continuity protocols related to the affected UKG solutions,” he said. “We deeply regret the impact this is having on you, and we are continuing to take all appropriate actions to remediate the situation. We recognise the seriousness of this issue.” Customers questioned whether any of their data had been compromised or lost, and asked why there was no back-up arrangement. "This going to to be a huge hardship for our employees that depend on the premium pay such as night diff, meals, overtime," one said. A UKG spokesperson said: “UKG recently became aware of a ransomware incident that has disrupted the Kronos Private Cloud, which houses solutions used by a limited number of our customers. We took immediate action to investigate and mitigate the issue, have alerted our affected customers and informed the authorities, and are working with leading cybersecurity experts. "We recognise the seriousness of the issue and have mobilised all available resources to support our customers and are working dil
Avatar

Ashleigh is editor at OHW+ (Occupational Health and Wellbeing Plus) and part of the Personnel Today editorial team. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+. Prior to joining Personnel Today she covered the logistics and transport sectors.

