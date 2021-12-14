Payroll services at some firms disrupted after Kronos cyber attack

posted on its support forums, which was also emailed to customers, executive vice president Bob Hughes said it could be several weeks before the systems are back online. “Given that it may take up to several weeks to restore system availability, we strongly recommend that you evaluate and implement alternative business continuity protocols related to the affected UKG solutions,” he said. “We deeply regret the impact this is having on you, and we are continuing to take all appropriate actions to remediate the situation. We recognise the seriousness of this issue.”Payroll and timekeeping services at organisations that use Kronos HR software have been disrupted after it suffered a cyber attack which has forced its system offline. Parent company Ultimate Kronos Group (UKG) warned that Kronos Private Cloud had been hit by a ransomware attack and had been taken offline, which had affected employers that use UKG Workforce Central, UKG TeleStaff, Healthcare Extensions, and Banking Scheduling Solutions. In a message