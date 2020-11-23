Personnel Today Awards 2020: Winners revealed on Thursday

There are just three days to go until the Personnel Today Awards 2020 and there is still time to register to watch the winners be revealed.
The awards, which celebrate the best achievements and innovations in HR and L&D, will take place virtually this year, but you will still have the opportunity to network with your colleagues and industry peers.
You don’t need to have been shortlisted to take part and registration is free of charge.
The event will begin at 3pm on Thursday 26 November 2020, with the opportunity to chat with colleagues on your virtual table or connect with other attendees. The awards presentation will begin at 4pm.
The shortlist highlights the impact of HR teams across 21 categories, including learning and development, diversity and inclusion and family-friendly initiatives. It also showcases the contribution of suppliers to the HR industry, including employment law firms, HR technology providers and resourcing providers.
While we won’t be able to congratulate our winners and finalists at the Grosvenor House this year, we hope you’ll be able to join us with a glass of bubbly and celebrate their outstanding achievements this year.
The Personnel Today Awards 2020 are sponsored by The Guardian Jobs and XpertHR.
The 2020 Personnel Today Awards Shortlist
Apprenticeship Employer of the Year
- MBDA UK
- MTR Elizabeth line
- South Western Railway
Change Management Award
- Bupa
- EMCOR UK
- Leeds Building Society
- Lloyds Banking Group
- Longhurst Group
- NatWest Group
Diversity & Inclusion Award
- Civil Service HR, Cabinet Office
- Horwich Farrelly
- Jacobs UK
- MTR Elizabeth line
- Surrey County Council
- West Midlands Police
Employee Experience Award
- Benenden Health
- Financial Services Compensation Scheme
- Great Western Railway
- H&H Agency
- London Stock Exchange Group
- Longhurst Group
- PerfectHome
- Wiser
Employer Branding Award
- Balfour Beatty with SMRS
- Citipost Mail with The Write Impression & Guy Clubb Designs
- DAC Beachcroft
- GVC
- John West Foods
- Now Teach
Employment Law Firm of the Year
- Irwin Mitchell
- Starford Legal HR
- Trowers and Hamlins
Excellence in Public Service HR Award
- Civil Service HR, Cabinet Office
- Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service
- Energus – nucleargraduates
- Department of Health NI & HealthSectorTalent
- NHS England & Improvement
- North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College
- North Yorkshire Police
- Now Teach
Family Friendly Employer of the Year
- Civil Service HR, Cabinet Office
- SimplifyER
- West Midlands Police
Graduate Scheme of the Year
- Energus – nucleargraduates
- Fish Financial
- MBDA UK
Health & Wellbeing Award
- Co-op
- Lloyds Banking Group
- Loughborough University
- NHS England & Improvement
- North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College
- South Western Railway
- University of Bradford
HR Consultancy of the Year
- Make UK
- Paydata
- PS Human Resources
- Redwing Solutions
- Starford Legal HR
- The HR Dept
- The TCM Group
HR Director of the Year
- Catherine Hodds, Saffron Housing Trust
- David Blackburn, Financial Services Compensation Scheme
- Dylan Wickenden, EMCOR UK
- Jackie Hinchliffe, Thurrock Council
- Kelly Angus, Northumberland County Council
- Nicola Morrison, North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College
- Suzi Archer, My Clever Group
- Sharon Johnston, South Western Railway
HR Impact Award
- Lloyds Banking Group
- Longhurst Group
- Mitie
- NatWest Group
- NHS England & Improvement
- Saffron Housing Trust
- South Western Railway
- Telford & Wrekin Council
HR Team of the Year
- EMCOR UK
- Financial Ombudsman Service
- Financial Services Compensation Scheme
- Great Western Railway
- MTR Elizabeth line
- Royal Mail Group
HR Tech Provider of the Year
- The Access Group
- Appraisd
- BrightHR
- Ceridian
- CIPHR
- PageTiger
- Selenity
- YuLife
HR Technology Award
- Costa Coffee with Ceridian
- EMCOR UK
- EY
- GVC
- JD Sports with the Access Group
- London Stock Exchange Group
- Santander with DBLX
- Schneider Electric
Innovation in Recruitment Award
- Ambitious About Autism
- Bupa
- Fujitsu Services and Saville Assessment
- HealthSectorTalent
- North Yorkshire Police with Cappfinity
- Schroders with Aon’s Assessment Solutions
- Serco with Aon’s Assessment Solutions
- Surrey County Council
L&D Supplier of the Year
- H&H Agency
- Learnerbly
- Team Academy
- The Resilience Development Company
Learning & Development Award
- Aldi with Team Academy
- GSK
- Hibob
- IQ-EQ
- JLA with Salecology
- Kia with DBLX
- NHS England and Improvement
Resourcing Supplier of the Year
- Aon’s Assessment Solutions
- HealthSectorTalent
- SMRS
Talent Management Award
- Applus+
- HRA Pharma with DBLX
- Siemens with Aon’s Assessment Solutions
