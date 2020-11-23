Personnel Today Awards 2020: Winners revealed on Thursday

There are just three days to go until the Personnel Today Awards 2020 and there is still time to register to watch the winners be revealed.

The awards, which celebrate the best achievements and innovations in HR and L&D, will take place virtually this year, but you will still have the opportunity to network with your colleagues and industry peers.

Personnel Today Awards 2020

Thursday 26 November, 4:00pm GMT

You don’t need to have been shortlisted to take part and registration is free of charge.

The event will begin at 3pm on Thursday 26 November 2020, with the opportunity to chat with colleagues on your virtual table or connect with other attendees. The awards presentation will begin at 4pm.

The shortlist highlights the impact of HR teams across 21 categories, including learning and development, diversity and inclusion and family-friendly initiatives. It also showcases the contribution of suppliers to the HR industry, including employment law firms, HR technology providers and resourcing providers.

While we won’t be able to congratulate our winners and finalists at the Grosvenor House this year, we hope you’ll be able to join us with a glass of bubbly and celebrate their outstanding achievements this year.

The Personnel Today Awards 2020 are sponsored by The Guardian Jobs and XpertHR.

The 2020 Personnel Today Awards Shortlist

Apprenticeship Employer of the Year

MBDA UK

MTR Elizabeth line

South Western Railway

Change Management Award

Bupa

EMCOR UK

Leeds Building Society

Lloyds Banking Group

Longhurst Group

NatWest Group

Diversity & Inclusion Award

Civil Service HR, Cabinet Office

Horwich Farrelly

Jacobs UK

MTR Elizabeth line

Surrey County Council

West Midlands Police

Employee Experience Award

Benenden Health

Financial Services Compensation Scheme

Great Western Railway

H&H Agency

London Stock Exchange Group

Longhurst Group

PerfectHome

Wiser

Employer Branding Award

Balfour Beatty with SMRS

Citipost Mail with The Write Impression & Guy Clubb Designs

DAC Beachcroft

GVC

John West Foods

Now Teach

Employment Law Firm of the Year

Irwin Mitchell

Starford Legal HR

Trowers and Hamlins

Excellence in Public Service HR Award

Civil Service HR, Cabinet Office

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service

Energus – nucleargraduates

Department of Health NI & HealthSectorTalent

NHS England & Improvement

North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College

North Yorkshire Police

Now Teach

Family Friendly Employer of the Year

Civil Service HR, Cabinet Office

SimplifyER

West Midlands Police

Graduate Scheme of the Year

Energus – nucleargraduates

Fish Financial

MBDA UK

Health & Wellbeing Award

Co-op

Lloyds Banking Group

Loughborough University

NHS England & Improvement

North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College

South Western Railway

University of Bradford

HR Consultancy of the Year

Make UK

Paydata

PS Human Resources

Redwing Solutions

Starford Legal HR

The HR Dept

The TCM Group

HR Director of the Year

Catherine Hodds, Saffron Housing Trust

David Blackburn, Financial Services Compensation Scheme

Dylan Wickenden, EMCOR UK

Jackie Hinchliffe, Thurrock Council

Kelly Angus, Northumberland County Council

Nicola Morrison, North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College

Suzi Archer, My Clever Group

Sharon Johnston, South Western Railway

HR Impact Award

Lloyds Banking Group

Longhurst Group

Mitie

NatWest Group

NHS England & Improvement

Saffron Housing Trust

South Western Railway

Telford & Wrekin Council

HR Team of the Year

EMCOR UK

Financial Ombudsman Service

Financial Services Compensation Scheme

Great Western Railway

MTR Elizabeth line

Royal Mail Group

HR Tech Provider of the Year

The Access Group

Appraisd

BrightHR

Ceridian

CIPHR

PageTiger

Selenity

YuLife

HR Technology Award

Costa Coffee with Ceridian

EMCOR UK

EY

GVC

JD Sports with the Access Group

London Stock Exchange Group

Santander with DBLX

Schneider Electric

Innovation in Recruitment Award

Ambitious About Autism

Bupa

Fujitsu Services and Saville Assessment

HealthSectorTalent

North Yorkshire Police with Cappfinity

Schroders with Aon’s Assessment Solutions

Serco with Aon’s Assessment Solutions

Surrey County Council

L&D Supplier of the Year

H&H Agency

Learnerbly

Team Academy

The Resilience Development Company

Learning & Development Award

Aldi with Team Academy

GSK

Hibob

IQ-EQ

JLA with Salecology

Kia with DBLX

NHS England and Improvement

Resourcing Supplier of the Year

Aon’s Assessment Solutions

HealthSectorTalent

SMRS

Talent Management Award

Applus+

HRA Pharma with DBLX

Siemens with Aon’s Assessment Solutions