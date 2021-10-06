Personnel Today Awards 2021 shortlist: HR Impact Award

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Coca-Cola HBC

DPD UK

Coca-Cola HBC is a packaged goods business and bottling partner of the Coca-Cola company. It observed several people challenges, including limited opportunities for people development, under-utilisation of employees’ hidden skills and talents, and an unequal distribution of work across the countries it operates in with many employees stretched beyond capacity. It developed the Opportunity Marketplace platform to match workers’ talents with internal work opportunities and promote the concept of “gig work” across the organisation. Employees create their own profile with details of their skills, time availability, the skills they want to develop and the kind of projects they work on, and can apply to take on projects that have been posted on the platform. The work is voluntary and on top of their usual responsibilities, with the aim of providing opportunities for career and skills development and overcoming resource barriers. The project was completed quickly, with the idea first pitched in March 2020 and going live on 4 May 2020. More than 1,600 profiles have been created and over 280 projects posted. It has unlocked 13,200 person hours and has an employee satisfaction score of 4.5 out of 5.Parcel carrier DPD last year saw 3.5 years’ worth of growth in just nine months, which put significant pressure on its workforce. The people team rose to the challenges this posed and their work has helped the company achieve its best ever on-time delivery levels of 99.99%, record a people engagement score of 4.62 out of 5, and engaged staff to raise £375k for charity.It had four specific objectives for 2020: Recruit 500 shift managers between April and the pre-Christmas peak, when volumes traditionally rise by another 40%; recruit and train 4,350 new delivery drivers and 3,0