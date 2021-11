To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Alison Daymond, Adastra HR

David Blackburn, Financial Services Compensation Scheme

Alison Daymond is managing director of consultancy Adastra HR, boasting an impressive CV with more than 20 years’ experience in the public and private sectors. Eight years ago she set up her own company that now has an eight-strong team of consultants supporting clients all over the world. Customers are encouraged to think of Adastra as their outsourced HR team, and the company’s expertise covers not just HR but also employment law, health and safety, culture and team dynamics, change management, coaching and reward. The team was set up to hit the ground running during the pandemic and was able to offer clients tailored support. ‘Adastra Alerts’ covered key announcements and changes to government policy such as furlough and work from home assessments. Alison kept the team spirit alive during the pandemic through regular communication and gestures such as pizza for lunch or cocktail boxes. She has focused on upskilling the mostly female team and a number of consultants gained additional qualifications and accreditations despite the challenges of Covid. Colleagues and clients believe she actively demonstrates the “human and resourceful” side of HR.The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) helps consumers get back on track if financial services companies fail. David Blackburn became head of HR and OD in 2013 and won Personnel Today’s HR Director of the Year in 2020. In the year since, he has focused on the health, safety and wellbeing of all colleagues as they adapt to remote working. Since April 2020 the organisation has recruited 50 new colleagues at all levels, including in HR. David has completed the implementation of FSCS’ new organisational design, which included the creation of several new roles at senior level that focus on communications and transparency as well as customer experience. He oversaw the design and launch of a smarter working toolkit to support ‘activity-based working’ as employees began to return to the office for some of the week. There is a smarter reward and recognition approach that includes access to career development resources. Promoted to chief people officer in 2017, Davi