Personnel Today Awards 2021 shortlist: HR Team of the Year

by Personnel Today
The HR team at Studio.co.uk celebrate winning HR Team of the Year at the Personnel Today Awards 2019
The HR team at Studio.co.uk celebrate winning HR Team of the Year at the Personnel Today Awards 2019

With the Personnel Today Awards 2021 fast approaching, taking place on 16 November 2021 at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London, we take a closer look at the organisations hoping to win the coveted HR Team of the Year award.

Aspen Healthcare

Aspen Healthcare, which operates eight private healthcare facilities, was in March 2020 asked by the NHS to assign its entire workforce to the Covid-19 pandemic response. This extraordinary effort would not have been possible without the work of its HR team, which itself battled staff illness and vacancies. The HR team helped engage staff in the work they would have to do with the NHS, many of whom were worried about their own health and the health of their families. It provided daily emotional support, face-to-face if needed, and helped to build emotional resilience. To support the organisation’s hiring needs, it delivered virtual recruitment events for clinical staff and introduced virtual interviews for the first time. It continued to recruit at the same levels despite the disruption, and championed support for the local NHS Covid response through promoting and recruiting over 100 volunteers for the Nightingale hospitals and releasing 38 clinical staff to work in local NHS hospitals.
The HR function remained agile and responsive, coordinating information around self-isolation and distilling government guidance to employees. The function went completely paperless during this time and developed new policies including a hybrid working model. It achieved more than £1 million in efficiency gains via a company-wide workforce review and reengineered job roles to support the NHS Covid response to avoid unnecessary costs.

Bank of Ireland

Although predominantly based in the Republic of Ireland, a quarter of people employed by the Bank of Ireland are in the UK. In 2017, colleague engagement was measured at just 49%, and culture was measured at only 55% positive. Under a new chief people officer, Matt Elliott, it set out a plan to transform the culture, develop people, improve diversity and inclusion, improve
