Giant Screening

PeopleScout

The company aims to remove its clients’ administrative burdens when completing pre-employment screening by offering a bespoke managed service delivered through cloud-based mobile-enabled software. Determined to ensure a high quality candidate journey, Giant Screening provides the tailored technology and industry knowledge needed to bring recruits on board efficiently and compliantly. The company seeks to ensure its culture and values are built around transparency and honesty. To support staff over the extremely difficult past 12 months it introduced a monthly 'development dozen' training course, which all employees are invited to attend during work hours. These sessions support employee wellbeing, organisation skills, motivation and more.Recently, Giant Screening has added financial conduct checks and media searches. This is in line with its continued commitment to being able to support all companies in any industry. Clients such as Keystream testify how Giant Screening “onboarded workers quickly and efficiently”, and Begbies Traynor says Giant Screening’s “personal attention” helped improve its candidate journey. The company regularly hears from clients about positive feedback from their candidates on the onboarding process and gains a lot of satisfaction when clients come back with impressive results such as Keystream's 57% cost saving or when Next Stage said Giant Screening had “reduced the number of people waiting to start by 20%".Resourcing suppliers often use the term “extension of your team” to describe the relationship they aspire to with their clients. Over the past 12 months, PeopleScout has accelerated its relationship with Highways England to the point where its collaboration can be described accurately by this description. In December 2019, Highways England formulated an aspirational programme