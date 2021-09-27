Personnel Today Awards 2021 shortlist: Health & Wellbeing Award – Public Sector

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Devon County Council

The Personnel Today Awards 2021 return to the Grosvenor House Hotel on London's Park Lane on 16 November. Book your table now.

London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust

Devon County Council wanted to offer health and wellbeing support during the pandemic that met the needs of the entire organisation – including those working from home and those on the frontline – while sticking to a strict budget. To understand what needed to be prioritised, it launched its first health and wellbeing survey in April 2020. It learnt that its strategy needed to respond to the needs of employees in a “survival state of mind”, but needed to evolve over time as it emerged from the pandemic. To help employees make time for their wellbeing, it permanently increased its annual leave entitlement and staff were given a bonus “Covid-19 thank you day” to use this year. Its previous culture of back-to-back meetings changed and tips around setting up meetings to allow to breaks were shared. A “Listening Ear” initiative, supported by its internal coaches, was introduced and allows employees to discuss how they are feeling. This is offered on top of an employee assistance programme.The council’s intranet also has a range of health and wellbeing resources, covering topics from remote working to local mental health charities, while “Wellbeing Wednesdays” drop-in sessions are offered to help staff explore their wellbeing and resilience. Physical activity is also encouraged via its “Move More May” campaign, delivered in partnership with Active Devon. Early analysis suggests a reduction in overall staff absence when compared to the previous year. Feelings of positivity and hope rose from 52% in April 2020 to 62% in March 2021.Shortly after Covid-19 was declared a global pandemic, London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust became the first in the UK to declare a critical inciden