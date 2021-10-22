Personnel Today Awards 2021 shortlist: People and Purpose Award

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Biffa

The Personnel Today Awards 2021 return to the Grosvenor House Hotel on London's Park Lane on 16 November. Book your table

Financial Services Compensation Scheme

Biffa is one of the UK’s leading waste management companies and much of its business activity is centred on environmental sustainability. While its people strategy has always clearly reflected this, it wanted to go a step further and help its 9,000 colleagues see the link between what they do each day and its purpose as a sustainable waste management company. In early 2020 it launched a communications campaign – little acts, big impacts – to highlight its purpose among staff. The executive team toured the UK on employee roadshows to spread the message that “whatever you do, in whatever part of the business, the little acts you do day in day out, are part of creating a bigger impact on society”. Following this, learning sessions were held to help demonstrate how individual roles were aligned to the firm’s overall purpose.Recognising that many employees did not have regular access to Biffa’s intranet, it launched an employee app – Biffa Beat – that can be downloaded to any device. This came into its own during the lockdown, where photos of thank you notes and gifts were shared as the public thanked waste management staff for their work . This prompted the launch of its HiVis Heroes campaign to celebrate individuals’ achievements. Sensing that staff were becoming more engaged in its overall purpose, it set up the Biffa Involvement Group among largely frontline workers. The group regularly meets with the executive team to propose ways to reinforce its purpose and values. Biffa has seen its employee engagement score soar to 59% - its highest ever. Asked whether they felt the company was succeeding in keeping employees informed 71% said yes, compared to 51% the previous year.The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) protects customers when authorised financial service