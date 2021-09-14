Personnel Today Awards 2021 shortlist: Apprenticeship Employer of the Year

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Amey Consulting in partnership with Sheffield Hallam University

The Personnel Today Awards 2021 return to the Grosvenor House Hotel on London's Park Lane on 16 November. Register your interest in attending here.

Recognising a growing skills shortage – the talent pool of professional engineers in the rail industry has been diminishing over recent years – and a need for greater diversity in the industry, Amey Consulting collaborated with Sheffield Hallam University (SHU) to develop the UK’s first Rail Degree Apprenticeship, providing an accessible route into the rail industry for the next generation of consulting engineers.Amey offers a four-year degree apprenticeship programme delivered via academic study block modules coupled with on-the-job, real project experience in a professional consulting environment. Successful completion of the apprenticeship leads to a BEng in Railway Engineering and IET accreditation. The introduction of this pioneering degree provides an opportunity for entry into the profession for a wider range of people and those for whom the traditional degree route is not always practical, resulting in a more diverse workforce trained in the specific skills needed to develop and maintain railways into the future. Following a successful recruitment campaign, 35 individuals from a wide range of backgrounds commenced their apprenticeship journey with Amey, embracing the combination of real-life experience delivering major projects in Amey's design offices and the academic base that SHU provides. Amey's partnership with SHU means that it can ensure the Rail Degree Apprenticeship programme provides the students with the skills and knowledge required to make an immediate impact in the business. The Apprenticeship Programme will result in the accelerated development of the senior engineers and technical leaders of the future and will ensure that the industry becomes more div