Personnel Today Awards 2021 shortlist: Family-friendly employer of the year

Financial Services Compensation Scheme

Nest Corporation

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) is committed to diversity and inclusion and believes a family-friendly approach is core to this aim. Many of the benefits offered by FSCS are extended to family members, including health insurance that covers partners and children. There is a virtual GP service for employees' children and specific advice for families available through its employee assistance programme. It is a member of Working Families and advertises roles on job boards where it can connect with candidates that want flexible working. Its shared parental pay offer matches its enhanced maternity pay offer, which provides 100% of salary for weeks one to 20, statutory maternity pay for weeks 20 to 39 and unpaid leave for the remainder of the year. Enhanced paternity pay is also offered, with all employees able to take up to 20 weeks' paid paternity leave for each child. The FSCS has seen 100% of fathers taking more than two weeks, and the majority using the full 20.During the Covid-19 pandemic it increased its paid dependants' leave from five to 20 days – this change has since been made permanent. It also offers other types of family leave, including adoption leave. Family-friendly activities form part of the organisation's engagement plans, such as virtual cooking classes and a nature-themed scavenger hunt. Being a family-friendly employer has helped FSCS achieve 62.5% female representation on its executive team and 54.5% female representation on the board in 2021. It has also seen its median gender pay gap reduce from 11.8% in March 2019 to 6.5% in March 2020. Ninety-one percent of employees say the organisation is an inclusive and caring employer.