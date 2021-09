To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Building materials company Aggregate Industries has an ongoing commitment to achieving a happy, healthy workforce and since 2014 has had a "Healthy You" initiative in place. However, as the programme has embedded it was identified that poor mental health within construction was having a significant impact on employees and their families. It set out to develop a proactive programme that would give employees the resources and tools needed to recognise and address not only their own mental health concerns, but also those of their colleagues and families. A survey in September 2020 received responses from 1,000 staff and dedicated project working groups were formed to develop solutions to the issues the survey raised. These fell under six pillars: mental health, physical activity, nutrition, financial wellbeing, keeping connected and sleep. Experts have provided resources and training materials or have been invited to speak on these topics, and physical activity challenges has been collated. Feedback is collated each quarter via pulse surveys. A network of 150 mental health first aiders have been trained and provide valuable support and information sharing, and mental health programmes have been adjusted to deal with pandemic-related concerns. Aggregate Industries has seen engagement rates grow, as well as an increase in access to healthy lifestyle resources, podcasts, toolkits, and micro-learning sessions. The number of high potential hazard incidents also fell in 2019-20.In response to the national lockdown, housing organisation Aster Group needed to convert its wellbeing offer into a fully digital programme built around physical, emotional and financial wellbeing, with a specific Covid-19 and social wellbeing focus. Emotionally, colleagues were totally unprepared for the isolation and loneliness caused by lockdowns and the firm wanted people who were on furlough to still feel connected to their colleagues.