Personnel Today Awards 2021 shortlist: Innovation in Recruitment Award

by Personnel Today
by Personnel Today The DTSL team collect their Innovation in Recruitment Award at the 2019 Personnel Today Awards ceremony
As we approach the Personnel Today Awards next month, we profile the finalists up for the Innovation in Recruitment Award. This award was open to organisations that have developed innovative ways of attracting talent.

Blood Cancer UK

During the early stages of the pandemic, charity Blood Cancer UK had to reduce its headcount from 120 to 87. One of the jobs it was forced to lose was its dedicated recruitment officer, which prompted a need for the remaining HR team to make the most of their time spent on recruitment, rather than spending  long hours on recruitment administration. It identified social media as the most cost effective way to build its employer brand and attract the best talent, including those from outside the charity sector. Rather than simply posting job adverts, it produced videos for candidates to see the team they would be working with and a “film trailer” profiling its director of fundraising vacancy. Using the videos on social media resulted in it receiving 121 applications, against an average of 67. Diversity, equality and inclusion were key priorities for its new strategy. It made its agile working and wellbeing offerings front and centre of its benefits package; removed “desirables” such as degrees from its job descriptions; gave examples of reasonable adjustments on its website and introduced a more inclusive interview process by sending out the interview questions to candidates 48 hours in advance to help them prepare.
Diversity has improved since the recruitment approach was revamped. Blood Cancer UK has attracted 23% more candidates from outside of the charity sector and seen an increase in different age groups applying – 7% more 16-24 year olds, and 16% more 45-54 year olds. It has also seen 10% more males applying for roles.

Microsoft in partnership with TheTalentPeople/GetMyFirstJob

To help its partners and customers to improve the number and diversity of their tech apprenticeship candidates, Microsoft and TheTalentPeople/GetMyFirstJob created the Microsoft Apprenticeship Connector, a platform helps young
Personnel Today

