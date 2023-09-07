Personnel Today Awards 2023 shortlist: Employment Law Firm of the Year

The Personnel Today Awards 2023 take place on 21 November 2023. Now that the shortlists for each category have been revealed, we take a closer look at the entrants hoping to win the Employment Law Firm of the Year title.

Burges Salmon

Burges Salmon advises household names including the John Lewis Partnership and Thompson Reuters, as well as major public sector employers and not-for-profits on a wide variety of employment law issues.

The firm recognised that its clients were experiencing growing pressure from trade unions, who were demanding high wage increases and threatening industrial action. It helped its clients address this challenge, among other concerns brought on by the pandemic and rising inflation, by pooling its internal and external client knowledge, supporting clients through trade union negotiations, and providing clients and the wider HR community with free resources including a fortnightly e-newletter and a free handbook on supporting staff through the cost-of-living crisis.

Burges Salmon places its clients at the heart of all of its activity, and works hard to understand their values, available resources, and workforces. Its team pools all of their knowledge during weekly meetings, helping them to collectively think creatively about helping clients address challenging issues such as pay. Recognising the financial pressures some organisations are facing, it has recommended that many of its clients adopt low or no-cost solutions, such as hardship funds, changing hours or place of work to reduce childcare costs, and allowing employees to take second jobs.

It has helped identify solutions that minimise legal risk while delivering maximum benefit commercially and socially. It has encouraged clients to consult with trade unions and employees before implementing measures to ensure that the proposed support is right for their people’s needs, and has reviewed employee communications to check for tone and timing.

Testimonials from clients show that Burges Salmon “looked beyond the legal implications to take into account our commercial and brand requirements”, and “provided hugely valuable support”.

Irwin Mitchell

Irwin Mitchell’s employment team comprises 70 lawyers who operate as a national group, building strong relationships with clients that include Costa Coffee and PureGym.

To embed positive EDI practices, it has created interactive, online training modules for employees and line managers. These provide a cost-effective way for businesses to promote best practice and educate employees on unacceptable behaviours, the firm says. It has also launched a campaign to raise awareness of transgender employees’ rights at work, producing a free legal guide and a series of events for HR on the issue, and has created awareness training on menopause in the workplace to help its clients navigate difficult conversations.

Understanding that cost control is important to many organisations, it offers cost-effective services for its clients and optional employment tribunal insurance for peace of mind. This provides budgetary control and flexibility, while reducing the risk of costly employment tribunal claims.

Irwin Mitchell considers itself a thought leader and produces content through fortnightly podcasts, articles, and newsletters. Its employment lawyers are often featured in trade and national media. Recent success stories include defending a college against an unfair dismissal claim at an employment tribunal, and supporting Costa Coffee through a restructure which resulted in the closure of one of its UK head offices.

Clients praised Irwin Mitchell for its high efficiency, responsiveness and professionalism. They said the employment team is always willing to explore alternative options and offer tailored solutions.





