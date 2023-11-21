Personnel Today Awards 2023 winners revealed

Virgin Media O2 scooped the overall winner award at the 25th Personnel Today Awards for its wide-ranging early careers programmes.

The telecoms company had won the Early Careers Award for its 60-plus recruitment initiatives for school leavers, apprentices and graduates, launched in response to a digital skills shortage.

The judging panel for this new category applauded Virgin Media O2’s impressive campaigns. The company has managed to reach out to 1,400 schools, recruit 2,000 apprentices without a qualification, and triple the number of offers to candidates with a disability.

Approaching 900 leaders in HR, recruitment and L&D attended the 2023 Personnel Today Awards – celebrating its 25th year this year – held at the Grosvenor House Hotel on London’s Park Lane.

Strictly Come Dancing and The Traitors star Claudia Winkleman hosted the awards ceremony, after attendees were entertained by comedian Suzi Ruffell, a regular on shows including Live at the Apollo and Radio 4’s The News Quiz.

Personnel Today editor Rob Moss thanked everyone for their continuing support of the annual event. “What an evening to mark Personnel Today’s 25th awards ceremony,” he said. “The judges were really impressed by the high calibre of this year’s entrants – everyone who made the shortlists for their category should be very proud.”

This year, the awards welcomed a swathe of new sponsors, with EY, Oracle, LHH, Employment Hero, NatWest, Bright Horizons and Make UK joining PeopleScout, HSBC UK, XpertHR and Lloyds Banking Group as generous supporters of the event.

There were a total of 28 categories in this year’s awards, and more than 110 companies shortlisted. The coveted HR Team of the Year title, sponsored by PeopleScout, went to the Government of Jersey, where the team came up with the government’s first-ever prioritised workforce plan.

As well as the Early Careers Award, this year’s ceremony welcomed a new Hybrid Working category, sponsored by Employment Hero, designed to celebrate the efforts of companies in building healthy and equitable post-pandemic working arrangements. This was won by HSBC in recognition of its “superbly structured and sustainable approach” to hybrid working.

Another new category was the Employee Experience Award, which went to Zopa, the digital bank, for its action on attrition rates and comprehensive approach to employee engagement.

The full list of award winners is below. To find out more about each of them and the runners-up click on the category name.

PERSONNEL TODAY AWARDS 2023 WINNERS

Candidate Experience Award

Heathrow in partnership with PeopleScout

Change Management Award

Mitie in partnership with eArcu

Digital HR and Technology Award

Wickes Building Supplies

Early Careers Award

Virgin Media O2

Employee Experience Award

Zopa

Employment Law Firm of the Year

Burges Salmon

Equality, Diversity & Inclusion Award – Smaller Employers

Browne Jacobson

Equality, Diversity & Inclusion Award – Larger Employers

Entain and the McLaren F1 Team

Excellence in Public Service HR

sponsored by Oracle

AuditOne

Family Friendly Employer of the Year

sponsored by Bright Horizons Work and Family Solutions

Bank of Ireland

Health & Wellbeing Award – Smaller Employers

sponsored by Lloyds Banking Group

MTR Elizabeth Line

Health & Wellbeing Award – Larger Employers

sponsored by Lloyds Banking Group

Bank of Ireland

Small HR Consultancy of the Year

Parent and Professional

Large HR Consultancy of the Year

Progeny

HR Director of the Year

sponsored by LHH

Jane Pateman, Biffa

HR Impact Award

sponsored by XpertHR

Burberry in partnership with The TCM Group

HR Team of the Year

presented by headline sponsor PeopleScout

Government of Jersey

HR Tech Provider of the Year

Meet & Engage

Hybrid Working Award

sponsored by Employment Hero

HSBC UK

Innovation in Recruitment Award

sponsored by EY

HCA Healthcare UK

Learning & Development Award – Smaller Employers

sponsored by NatWest

St James’s Place

Learning & Development Award – Larger Employers

sponsored by NatWest

AstraZeneca

Learning & Development Supplier of the Year

Resilience Development Co

Reward, Recognition and Benefits Award

The AA in partnership with Benefex

Talent Acquisition Partner of the Year

HealthSectorTalent

Talent Management Award

sponsored by Make UK HR & Employment Law

Civil Service HR Casework

Workplace Culture Award – Smaller Employers

sponsored by HSBC

British Society for Rheumatology

Workplace Culture Award – Larger Employers

sponsored by HSBC

Iris Software Group

Overall winner

Virgin Media O2

The Personnel Today Awards 2023

