Latest NewsPersonnel Today Awards

Personnel Today Awards 2024 now open for entries

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber Claudia Winkleman, last year's host of the Personnel Today Awards. Photo: Leo Johnson
Claudia Winkleman, last year's host of the Personnel Today Awards. Photo: Leo Johnson

The 2024 Personnel Today Awards are now open for entries, as the annual celebration of the very best in HR and L&D gets underway.

Employers have a little over 11 weeks to craft their submissions for their chance of winning a coveted trophy at a glittering black-tie ceremony on London’s Park Lane in late November.

Personnel Today Awards

There are 23 categories to enter this year ranging from Candidate Experience to Workplace Culture.
Download your entry guide

As well as an opportunity to receive the recognition you deserve, the Personnel Today Awards also offer an unforgettable evening of fine dining and entertainment in the run-up to Christmas, a chance for your people team to celebrate the year’s successes.

Rob Moss, Personnel Today’s editorial director and chair of the judging panel, said: “The Personnel Today Awards launch today for the 26th time and we’re looking forward to welcoming around 1,000 people to the biggest night in the HR calendar this autumn – it promises to be an evening to remember.”

Last year Virgin Media O2 scooped the overall winner award in recognition of its wide-ranging early careers programmes. Other category winners included AstraZeneca for learning and development, Bank of Ireland for health and wellbeing and its family-friendly practices, and the Civil Service for talent management.

Strictly Come Dancing and The Traitors star Claudia Winkleman hosted last year’s awards ceremony after attendees were entertained by comedian Suzi Ruffell.

The 2024 Personnel Today Awards feature 18 categories for employers to choose from and five awards specifically for suppliers and consultancies. Suppliers can also enter categories on behalf of their employer clients. Download your entry guide.

Moss added: “Now is the time for employers to really start thinking about the categories they’re going to enter and preparing their submissions before the June deadline – try not to leave it until the last minute!”

The entry deadline is at 11:55pm on Friday 7 June 2024. Shortlists are announced in late July, with the Awards ceremony taking place on the evening of Tuesday 19 November 2024 at the Grosvenor House Hotel in Mayfair.

Submissions typically require employers to describe a problem they faced, the solution that was implemented, and the benefits realised for the organisation and its employees.

EY and NatWest are once again sponsors, together with LHH, XpertHR and Employee Benefits Live 2024.

Download your entry guide now

 

Personnel Today Awards - HR awards in the UK

Ashleigh Webber

Ashleigh is editor of OHW+ and HR and wellbeing editor at Personnel Today. Ashleigh's areas of interest include employee health and wellbeing, equality and inclusion and skills development. She has hosted many webinars for Personnel Today, on topics including employee retention, financial wellbeing and menopause support. Prior to joining Personnel Today in 2018, she covered the road transport sector for Commercial Motor and Motor Transport magazines, touching on some of the employment and wellbeing issues experienced by those in road haulage.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Personnel Today Awards 2023 winners revealed

Biffa’s Jane Patemen is crowned 2023 HR Director...

Bank of Ireland lifts 2023 Health and Wellbeing...

Wickes nails Digital HR and Technology Award 2023

Zopa banks 2023 Employee Experience Award

Virgin Media O2 scoops 2023 Early Careers Award

HSBC UK gets the balance right with 2023...

British Society for Rheumatology secures 2023 Workplace Culture...

2023 HR Impact Award is the right style...

Mitie and eArcu bag Change Management Award in...