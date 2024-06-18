StressLatest NewsWorking lifeWellbeingThe HR profession

UK HR professionals struggling with work-life balance

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

HR professionals in the UK are struggling with their work-life balance and feel less equipped than their global counterparts to cope with the needs of their organisation’s people function. 

Analysis by employee experience platform Culture Amp found that only 36% of UK HR professionals felt their team was able to balance conflicting needs effectively, compared with 47% of HR practitioners globally.

Work-life balance in HR

Better training the key to tackling manager burnout, study suggests

How to avert burnout in HR

Perceived resilience across the HR function has dropped from 57% in 2022 to 46% in 2023 and 45% in 2024.

However, UK HR professionals are bucking this trend, with their resilience level climbing from 58% in 2023 to 64% in 2024.

Only 48% of HR professionals in the global study felt they could switch off effectively from work to make time for rest, dropping to 41% in the UK.

Despite the wellbeing challenges associated with their roles, 59% of people professionals in the UK felt they were making a positive difference in their organisation and 73% agreed they were supported effectively by their teams.

Arne Sjőstrőm, lead people scientist at Culture Amp, said: “After several years in fire-fighting mode, HR professionals have had to continue navigating a challenging and volatile market with job layoffs, return-to-office mandates, and greater scrutiny of people initiatives. It’s not surprising to see these demands ramp up pressures on people teams that are caught between limited resources and the growing demands from executives and employees alike.

“It’s essential that organisations support HR teams’ wellbeing to help deliver positive work environments, engage employees and strategies for enhanced productivity. Compromising HRs’ resilience will only hurt organisational cultures, workforce engagement, and ultimately, the profitability of companies.”

The findings were derived from a four-year global research project by Culture Amp and Thrive Global, which involved 9,900 HR professionals worldwide, including 304 in the UK.

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

 

HR director opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more HR director jobs

Ashleigh is editor of OHW+ and HR and wellbeing editor at Personnel Today. Ashleigh's areas of interest include employee health and wellbeing, equality and inclusion and skills development. She has hosted many webinars for Personnel Today, on topics including employee retention, financial wellbeing and menopause support. Prior to joining Personnel Today in 2018, she covered the road transport sector for Commercial Motor and Motor Transport magazines, touching on some of the employment and wellbeing issues experienced by those in road haulage.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Hybrid workers more productive and less stressed

Periods still a ‘problem’ in some work settings

Why male allyship is good for wellbeing and...

Five ways to improve employee wellbeing surveys

Global employee engagement stagnates while wellbeing declines

How to prepare for an age-diverse workforce

Three reasons why your employee wellbeing strategy is...

HR ‘could do better’ on employee experience

How to support a return to work during...

NHS U-turns on secondary care mental health support...