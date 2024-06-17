Reform UK manifesto: Seven million would pay no income tax

Reform UK launches its 2024 general election manifesto today, promising to make a series of tax cuts and public sector reforms, after overtaking the Conservatives in the polls.

The minimum income tax threshold would be raised from £12,600 to £20,000, meaning 7 million people would pay no income tax, while the higher rate threshold would be increased from £50,000 to £70,000.

The party, of which Nigel Farage became leader earlier this month, promises to make public sector savings of more than £90bn. Reforms promised within the first 100 days include scrapping “unnecessary” government quangos and commissions, making 5% savings across departments “without touching frontline services”, and stopping the Bank of England paying interest to commercial banks on reserves.

A YouGov poll on Friday put Reform UK on 19%, ahead of the Tories on 18%. Labour remained in the lead on 37%, with the Liberal Democrats on 14%.

Speaking earlier on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Farage said there needed to be a proper voice of opposition: “Our plan is to establish that bridgehead in Parliament and to use that voice to build a big, national campaigning movement around the country over the course of the next five years for genuine change.”

Reform’s “contract with the people”, currently a working draft, says it would free 1.2 million small and medium-sized businesses from corporation tax, lifting the minimum profit threshold to £100,000, and reducing the rate from 25% to 20% initially, and to 15% after five years.

It would also abolish IR35 rules and lift the VAT threshold to £120,000.

As announced earlier this month, Reform would also introduce an employer immigration tax, charging 20% national insurance for foreign workers, compared with 13.8% for British nationals. It would leave the European Convention on Human Rights and send illegal immigrants to British Overseas Territories for processing.

Farage added: “Our argument is, if you’re telling the pollsters now you want to vote Labour because you’re disgusted with the Tories, have a look at what we’ve got to say.

“We’re on your side, we’re unashamedly patriotic, and we believe that immigration, the exploding population, should be the major issue in this election.”

On the NHS, Reform plans to cut waiting lists to zero within two years, It would “transform doctor and nurse availability” by cutting basic rate tax for frontline NHS and social care staff to zero for three years; use independent healthcare capacity; and introduce 20% tax relief on private healthcare and medical insurance.

Reform would also end training caps for medical students, and write off student fees pro rata per year over 10 years of NHS service for all doctors, nurses and medical staff.

A Reform government would boost police recruitment to increase UK police numbers from 235 to 300 per 100k population, equivalent to 40,000 new front-line officers, over a five-year Parliament.

In education, Reform would introduce the option of two-year undergraduate courses, reducing student debt and allowing earlier entry into employment, and increase the number of technical courses and apprenticeships. It would also introduce tax relief for businesses offering apprenticeships.

Jobseekers would face a “two-strike rule” meaning that they would have to find employment within four months or accept a role after two job offers, or face their benefits being withdrawn.

Reform is launching its manifesto in South Wales this afternoon.

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday Email (Required) OptOut From time to time, we will send you emails about selected products, events and services from Personnel Today and OHW+ - but you can choose to opt-out at any time. If you do not wish to receive these emails, please tick this box. Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today



Browse more human resources jobs