Pressure to end teachers’ exemption from NI fair employment rules grows

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Teachers in the country are currently exempt from protections against discrimination on religious grounds under the Fair Employment and Treatment (Northern Ireland) Order 1998, as “the essential nature of the job requires it be done by a person holding, or not holding, a particular religious belief”. The exemption allows schools to use religious background or belief in deciding which teachers to recruit – including checking whether they are Protestant or Catholic. In 2019 Ulster University research suggested that relatively few Protestant teachers are employed in Catholic schools, and vice-versa. The law has long been criticised – including by the country’s equality watchdog, teacher bodies and the clergy – but a private members’ bill put forward by assembly member Chris Lyttle is seeking to remove the exemption and give teachers full employment rights. Earlier this month, Geraldine McGahey, chief commissioner of the Equality Commission, told the Stormont Executive Office Committee that teachers should receive the same protections as those in other professions. “We firmly believe that all teachers should be able to enjoy the same legislative protection as other workers and should also be included in the monitoring and review requirements as are other occupations,” she said.“If the exception was removed, like other employers, schools would no longer be able to lawfully discriminate on the grounds of religious belief or pol