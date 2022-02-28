Northern IrelandLatest NewsReligious discriminationRecruitment & retentionReligion

Pressure to end teachers’ exemption from NI fair employment rules grows

by Personnel Today
by Personnel Today Shutterstock
Shutterstock

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

The exemption of teachers from fair employment legislation in Northern Ireland could be scrapped if a proposal made in private members’ bill is taken forward. Teachers in the country are currently exempt from protections against discrimination on religious grounds under the Fair Employment and Treatment (Northern Ireland) Order 1998, as “the essential nature of the job requires it be done by a person holding, or not holding, a particular religious belief”. The exemption allows schools to use religious background or belief in deciding which teachers to recruit – including checking whether they are Protestant or Catholic. In 2019 Ulster University research suggested that relatively few Protestant teachers are employed in Catholic schools, and vice-versa. The law has long been criticised – including by the country’s equality watchdog, teacher bodies and the clergy – but a private members’ bill put forward by assembly member Chris Lyttle is seeking to remove the exemption and give teachers full employment rights. Earlier this month, Geraldine McGahey, chief commissioner of the Equality Commission, told the Stormont Executive Office Committee that teachers should receive the same protections as those in other professions. “We firmly believe that all teachers should be able to enjoy the same legislative protection as other workers and should also be included in the monitoring and review requirements as are other occupations,” she said.

Religion

Are employers required to monitor their employees' religions and beliefs?

Religion or belief discrimination

“If the exception was removed, like other employers, schools would no longer be able to lawfully discriminate on the grounds of religious belief or pol
Avatar

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

EAT hears appeal of Christian sacked for LGBT...

Doctor who lost job over transgender pronoun views...

‘Wokeful’? No, Armed Forces’ diversity is woeful says...

Headscarf ruling is a blow to inclusion

Top 10 HR questions April 2021: Vaccination and...

How to improve inclusion and tackle microaggressions

Ramadan in the workplace: top tips for employers

Muslim nuclear engineer wins religious discrimination claim

UK workplaces are not institutionally racist, commission claims

Religious dress: Modest fashion in women’s working life