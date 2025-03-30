Primark boss resigns after ‘error of judgement’

Primark chief executive Paul Marchant has resigned following an allegation by a woman about ‘his behaviour towards her in a social environment’.

Following an investigation by external lawyers, Marchant is said to have “acknowledged his error of judgement”, accepting that his actions “fell below the standards expected by the business”.

Associated British Foods, which owns Primark, said he had cooperated with the investigation and apologised to the woman in question.

ABF chief executive George Weston said: “I am immensely disappointed. Colleagues and others must be treated with respect and dignity. Our culture has to be, and is, bigger than any one individual.

“At ABF, we believe that high standards of integrity are essential. Acting responsibly is the only way to build and manage a business over the long term.”

Marchant had been chief executive of the fashion retailer since 2009. Eoin Tonge, ABF’s finance director, will act as Primark’s chief on an interim basis.

ABF’s share price fell by almost 4% to £18.64 after the announcement.

The company said it would “continue to offer support to the individual who brought this behaviour to its attention”.

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday Email (Required) OptOut From time to time, we will send you emails about selected products, events and services from Personnel Today and OHW+ - but you can choose to opt-out at any time. If you do not wish to receive these emails, please tick this box. Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

HR roles in retail and wholesale on Personnel Today