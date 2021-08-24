Unconscious bias training: Top tips for running successful UBT workshops

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Unconscious bias training has been part of many employers’ diversity and inclusion toolkit for years, but criticism from both sides of the political spectrum has many questioning its impact. How can employers ensure that unconscious bias training sessions continue to be effective, proportionate and relevant for both their workforce and business needs?
XpertHR is the UK's most comprehensive online source of legal compliance, good practice and benchmarking information made available to HR professionals as a single subscription service.