Lobby groups call for U-turn on temporary driver visas

Lobby groups have written to the government calling for an urgent review of its plans not to grant temporary work visas to drivers from the EU. Logistics UK and the British Retail Consortium have sent a letter to business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng claiming there is a shortfall of 90,000 HGV drivers, which is "placing increasingly unsustainable pressure on retailers and their supply chains". The HGV driver shortage has continued to make headlines this summer, impacting produce deliveries to supermarkets and even forcing restaurant chain Nando's to close a number of outlets due to supply chain issues.
