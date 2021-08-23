Job creation and lossesLabour marketLatest NewsSkills shortagesRecruitment & retention

Lobby groups call for U-turn on temporary driver visas

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher Supermarket deliveries have been impacted by the shortage of drivers
Justin Kase zsixz / Alamy Stock Photo
Supermarket deliveries have been impacted by the shortage of drivers
Justin Kase zsixz / Alamy Stock Photo

Lobby groups have written to the government calling for an urgent review of its plans not to grant temporary work visas to drivers from the EU. Logistics UK and the British Retail Consortium have sent a letter to business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng claiming there is a shortfall of 90,000 HGV drivers, which is “placing increasingly unsustainable pressure on retailers and their supply chains”. The HGV driver shortage has continued to make headlines this summer, impacting produce deliveries to supermarkets and even forcing restaurant chain Nando’s to close a number of outlets due to supply chain issues. In their letter, the groups reiterate that the pandemic has created a backlog of HGV driver tests, while around 25,000 drivers from the EU returned to their home countries due to Covid-19 and the end of the Brexit transition period. The government has said it will not grant temporary work visas to EU workers – similar to the seasonal worker visas granted to farm and crop workers – and has insisted that employers train up UK workers instead. It announced a package of measures in July to streamline driver testing processes, meaning around 2,000 people could pass tests each week as opposed to the current capacity of 1,500. But Logistics UK said this would be unlikely to solve the current shortage until 2022. The government also announced a temporary relaxation of working hours rules so drivers could make longer journeys, but this was also criticised due to the potential implications for health and safety. According to the Office for Nation
Jo Faragher

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and has also written features for the Financial Times, The Times and The Guardian.

