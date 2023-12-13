Rastafarian guardsman wins racism case

A guardsman in the British Army has won a claim of race discrimination and harassment against the Ministry of Defence.

Dwight Pile-Grey was one of the first Rastafarian men to become a guardsman and served for 16 years. His employment hearing was held in June and July, but he did not find out he had won the case until October.

Pile-Grey was the first Rastafarian soldier allowed to wear his hair in locs, and joined the Army at 37. He had signed up in 2005 and was a musician with the Royal Corps of Army Music, and later took a role in the Band of the Grenadier Guards.

In an interview with BBC News, he said his career came to an end following a row in the guardroom with a white guard, who did not believe he was a soldier. He says he was then accused of “playing the race card”.

In July 2021, Pile-Grey had left his barracks in central London after a medical appointment to make a phone call, but had left his ID card behind. He was wearing civilian clothes and had his locs on display.

The lance-corporal on duty questioned whether he was a soldier, turning to the guard room to say: “This gentleman thinks he’s left his ID inside”. Pile-Grey challenged the soldier and was allowed back in after someone else recognised him.

He changed back into his uniform and returned in a bid to prove he was a soldier, but the conversation that ensued became heated. A sergeant then said to him: “If [you’re] going to make it into a race thing, then I’m not interested.”

He reported the incident to another office and was asked whether he wanted to make a complaint. Pile-Grey suggested mediation so he could explain to those involved why their behaviour was wrong. But ultimately he was told he would face disciplinary action instead.

He made a service complaint, which was rejected, after which he took his claim to an employment tribunal.

In October, London Central employment tribunal ruled that claims of direct race discrimination, racial harassment and victimisation were successful.

Pile-Grey told the BBC that senior Black officers were rarely subject to racism: “It doesn’t exist at the top. They’re going to be calling you ‘sir’. But if you’re a black private, guess what? You’re going to hear that every single day.”

Emma Norton, from the Centre for Military Justice, acted as his legal support in the tribunal. She told the BBC: “Not only did the chain of command fail to act on his concerns about racial bias, it then victimised and gas-lit him for having the temerity to complain about it. [The Army has] lost an excellent soldier in the process.”

