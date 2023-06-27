RCN fails to reach strike vote threshold

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has failed to achieve a mandate for further strike action in England, after turnout in a recent ballot did not reach the required threshold.

The union said it would continue to put pressure on the government to improve its pay offer for nurses, but it would be unable to call a further strike.

Although 84% of the 122,000 people who voted did so in favour of a strike, the union needed 140,000 ballot papers to be returned to achieve a mandate for further industrial action.

Under the Trade Union Act 2016, trade unions in specific services including health require a turnout of at least 50%. The RCN’s recent ballot, which closed on Friday (23 June), only achieved 43%.

RCN general secretary and chief executive Pat Cullen thanked members for voting.

She said: “While this will be disappointing for many of you, the fight for the fair pay and safe staffing our profession, our patients, and our NHS deserve is far from over.

“This week, the government will say it has a plan for the NHS workforce. I am seeing the prime minister this afternoon to hear him out and to ask him the questions you wanted answering on his commitment to nurses and support workers.

“I know staff morale is low and the staffing crisis is set to worsen without immediate action. I will be telling him this today.

“We have started something special – the voice of nursing has never been stronger and we’re going to keep using it.”

RCN members rejected the government’s pay award in April, together with Unite, the Society of Radiographers (SoR) and the Royal College of Podiatry. But the NHS Staff Council, which includes 12 trade unions, accepted the pay deal for all workers on the NHS Agenda for Change contract.

Members of Unison, GMB, the Royal College of Midwives and the Chartered Society of Physiotherapy accepted the NHS pay deal, which was applied this month.

Only Unite in England has a mandate for strike action, but only for local strikes among some ambulance staff and support workers. The SoR’s strike ballot closes tomorrow.

Junior doctors, who are covered by a separate pay deal, are due to take part in five-day strike on 13-18 July, and the result of strike ballot among consultants organised by the British Medical Association is expected imminently as voting closes today (27 June). If they vote in favour, they are scheduled to strike on 20-21 July.

