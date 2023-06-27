Collective redundancyInsolvencyLatest NewsMergers and acquisitionsRedundancy

Fate of Tuffnells jobs unclear after acquisition

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber Tuffnells Parcels Express has been bought out of administration by Swift, but job opportunities remain uncertain
Image: Peter_Fleming / Shutterstock.com
Tuffnells Parcels Express has been bought out of administration by Swift, but job opportunities remain uncertain
Image: Peter_Fleming / Shutterstock.com

The fate of 2,000 workers formerly employed by Tuffnells Parcels Express remains unclear after the logistics company was bought out of administration.

Technology firm Shift has bought the Tuffnells brand and selected assets after the Sheffield-based company went into administration earlier this month, attributing its financial pressures to the impact of Covid-19, high-cost inflation and an increasingly competitive market.

Shift is a tech-based platform that matches deliveries to drivers, based on the routes they have scheduled. Customers include Ikea and Homebase.

When Tuffnells’ deliveries were suspended earlier in June, administrator Interpath Advisory said it had no choice but to make the company’s 2,200 employees redundant.

Shift has now launched a dedicated recruitment form for former Tuffnells employees to register their interest in roles at the firm.

Redundancy

Employers unclear about maternity redundancy changes

One in three employers expect redundancies this year

How morale can be repaired after redundancies

Yesterday, Shift CEO and founder Jacob Corlett told City AM that 700 ex-Tuffnells employees have already reached out to the company, but could not confirm whether they would be hired because it had not yet secured a deal to take over the leases at Tuffnells’ 33 depots.

Corlett said of the deal: “We are delighted to announce today that we have acquired Tuffnells out of administration and we are in the process of incorporating the business into our tech-based logistics platform.

“Tuffnells is one of the UK’s most recognisable logistics companies, which provides delivery services to over 4,000 businesses across the UK and this acquisition will significantly increase our logistics coverage across the country.

“The acquisition supports our vision for Shift’s tech-driven logistics platform to disrupt both consumer and business logistics, through cutting-edge AI-driven routing decisions and driver management efficiency. We are also currently in dialogue with relevant parties to enable us to reopen some depots and provide re-employment opportunities.”

Richard Harrison, managing director at Interpath Advisory, said: “We are pleased to have concluded this transaction which secures the future of one of the UK’s longest-standing and well-recognised courier brands, as well as helping to facilitate an opportunity for the purchaser to generate a number of jobs. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the employees and other stakeholders who have supported us throughout the administration process to date.”

HR jobs in distribution and logistics on Personnel Today


Browse more HR jobs in distribution and logistics

Ashleigh Webber

Ashleigh is editor of OHW+ and HR and wellbeing editor at Personnel Today. Ashleigh's areas of interest include employee health and wellbeing, equality and inclusion and skills development. She has hosted many webinars for Personnel Today, on topics including employee retention, financial wellbeing and menopause support. Prior to joining Personnel Today in 2018, she covered the road transport sector for Commercial Motor and Motor Transport magazines, touching on some of the employment and wellbeing issues experienced by those in road haulage.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Union needs more understanding of Vodafone Three merger...

UKG buys global payroll provider Immedis

PwC completes People Force acquisition

Bupa Dental Care to cut 85 practices as...

Squishy, flabby, foggy HR? Andrew Bartlow talks to...

Morrisons saves 16,000 jobs with McColl’s rescue deal

Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover: how to avoid a...

UK forces can learn from Police Scotland’s reforms

EY acquires Lane4 leadership development business

Paperchase deal saves 1,000 jobs