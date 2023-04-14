New nursing strikes ‘likely’, reports suggest

Nurses are likely to reject the latest pay offer from the Department of Health and Social Care, according to reports.

The Royal College of Nursing’s ballot closed at 9am and the result is set to be announced later today (14 April). NHS workers at Unison are also voting, with the ballot closing at 3pm and result announced in the coming days.

The current offer consists of two one-off payments for the current financial year 2022/23, worth between £1,655 and £3,789 depending on salary band, and a 5% consolidated pay increase for 2023/24.

The government has also committed to certain pledges on working conditions, such as developing a national policy on safe staffing.

If members vote against the offer, this is likely to lead to new nursing strikes in the coming weeks.

Campaign group NHS Workers Say No sent leaflets to members shortly after the offer was put forward encouraging them to vote against the offer, saying the deal does not offer pay restoration, and suggesting that a 15% rise would make up for real-terms cuts to wages since 2010.

This week has already seen a four-day strike by junior doctors, which has been described as the “most significant and disruptive” walk-out so far by NHS Confederation chief executive Matthew Taylor.

According to reports, sources close to the RCN say the vote is so close that it could mean a “no vote” and the union will have to make contingency plans.

This could mean another series of nursing strikes in the coming weeks, potentially meaning patients face disruption because both junior doctors and nurses are on strike at the same time.

One source said: “If [the union rejects the offer] the RCN will come out very quickly rather than taking time to consider next steps. The mandate finishes in early May so there isn’t time to waste.”

Nurses in Scotland accepted a new pay offer from the Scottish government in March, while Welsh nurses are still in negotiations with their devolved government.

