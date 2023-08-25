Record quarterly rise in young men not in jobs or education

There has been a further increase in the number of young people aged 16 to 24 years and not in education, employment or training (Neet).

Newly released figures from the Office for National Statistics show that the number of young people who were Neet increased April-June 2023, an estimate of 794,000, up from 770,000 in January to March 2023. The percentage of all young people who were Neet in April to June 2023 was estimated at 11.6%, up 0.3 percentage points on the quarter (January to March 2023), and up 0.5 percentage points compared with pre-coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic levels (October to December 2019).

The analysis found that the increase in the number of young people who were Neet was entirely driven by young men, who increased by 38,000 on the quarter.

An estimated 12.2% of young men (up 1.1 percentage points on the quarter) and 11% of young women (down 0.4 percentage points on the quarter) were Neet. Of the total number of young people who were Neet, 427,000 were young men and 367,000 were young women.

Responding to the figures, Resolution Foundation senior economist Hannah Slaughter said: “The latest ONS figures show a rise in the number of young people who are not in education, employment or training. Concerningly, this increase was driven by a record quarterly rise in the number of young men who are Neet and unemployed, with the gap between men and women in this position growing dramatically since the beginning of the year.

This was entirely driven by men: the number of 18-24-year-old men who are NEET and unemployed increased by 54k on the quarter. (The number of 16-17-year-old men who are NEET and unemployed also increased, by 1.4k – this combined rise of 56k is a record high quarterly increase.) pic.twitter.com/x6KG4XwSFB — Louise Murphy (@_louisemurphy) August 24, 2023

Economist at the Resolution Foundation Louise Murphy tweeted that the figures were “entirely driven by men: the number of 18-24-year-old men who are Neet and unemployed increased by 54k on the quarter”.

Slaughter added: “While youth unemployment remains well below the highs seen in the aftermath of the financial crisis, it’s clear that the pandemic period of record low youth unemployment is over. Policymakers should keep a close eye on these figures in the months ahead as the labour market continues to cool.”

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today



Browse more human resources jobs