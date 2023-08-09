Latest NewsEquality, diversity and inclusionJob descriptionsRecruitment & retentionSelection interviews

Employers not highlighting commitment to diverse recruitment

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber Shutterstock
Shutterstock

Nearly half of employers do not highlight their interest in hearing from a diverse range of applicants in their job adverts, the Recruitment & Employment Confederation (REC) has found.

The recruitment body asked 167 employers about the equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI) measures they take when hiring and found many are failing to take basic steps to ensure an inclusive process.

Forty-nine per cent do not state their interest in hearing from diverse candidates, barely an improvement on the 48% who responded in this way in 2022’s survey.

Diverse recruitment

Recruitment: automation is pushing away young candidates

Neurodiversity: how accessible is your recruitment process?

Sixty-seven per cent do not use name-blind CVs during the selection process (53% in 2022), and 56% do not specify that a diverse interview panel must be used (53% in 2022).

However, there are some signs of progress. Sixty per cent have reviewed the wording of their job adverts to improve inclusion, up from 54% last year.

Seven per cent do not currently state their interest in hearing from diverse candidates, but plan to do so in future.

Neil Carberry, REC chief executive, said: “Given the profile of equality, diversity and inclusion issues, it is disappointing to see so little action being taken by firms. While a slim majority of employers have reviewed the wording of their adverts, the overall picture suggests there is a lot still to do.

“Many employers remain either unconvinced about the importance of changing their approach or are relying on old adverts and approaches that will not serve them well. In doing so they also miss out on the business benefits of a diverse workforce, which are only enhanced by the tightness of our labour market now.

“Pressure to change must come from Boards and executives, as well as government and sector and trade bodies. We urge employers to turn to professional recruitment businesses who can advise them on how to devise and implement a strategy that gives them access to the widest possible talent pool.

“Candidates are increasingly looking to work for organisations that have a positive impact on society – and effective diverse hiring policies are a key part of that.”

 

Recruitment and resourcing opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more recruitment and resourcing jobs

Ashleigh Webber

Ashleigh is editor of OHW+ and HR and wellbeing editor at Personnel Today. Ashleigh's areas of interest include employee health and wellbeing, equality and inclusion and skills development. She has hosted many webinars for Personnel Today, on topics including employee retention, financial wellbeing and menopause support. Prior to joining Personnel Today in 2018, she covered the road transport sector for Commercial Motor and Motor Transport magazines, touching on some of the employment and wellbeing issues experienced by those in road haulage.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Uncertainty impacts hiring in services and manufacturing

Mixed weather on horizon for UK jobs market

‘Unfair, untrustworthy’: candidates’ verdict on AI in recruitment

Nurses from overseas face discrimination and lack support

Deliveroo hails benefits of its roles for over-50s

Recruit police detectives direct from industry, says Labour

Ministers boost social care workforce with £600m plan

Employers more positive about business prospects

British Airways launches pilot training academy

The dangers of faking it on LinkedIn