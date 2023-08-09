Employers not highlighting commitment to diverse recruitment

Nearly half of employers do not highlight their interest in hearing from a diverse range of applicants in their job adverts, the Recruitment & Employment Confederation (REC) has found.

The recruitment body asked 167 employers about the equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI) measures they take when hiring and found many are failing to take basic steps to ensure an inclusive process.

Forty-nine per cent do not state their interest in hearing from diverse candidates, barely an improvement on the 48% who responded in this way in 2022’s survey.

Sixty-seven per cent do not use name-blind CVs during the selection process (53% in 2022), and 56% do not specify that a diverse interview panel must be used (53% in 2022).

However, there are some signs of progress. Sixty per cent have reviewed the wording of their job adverts to improve inclusion, up from 54% last year.

Seven per cent do not currently state their interest in hearing from diverse candidates, but plan to do so in future.

Neil Carberry, REC chief executive, said: “Given the profile of equality, diversity and inclusion issues, it is disappointing to see so little action being taken by firms. While a slim majority of employers have reviewed the wording of their adverts, the overall picture suggests there is a lot still to do.

“Many employers remain either unconvinced about the importance of changing their approach or are relying on old adverts and approaches that will not serve them well. In doing so they also miss out on the business benefits of a diverse workforce, which are only enhanced by the tightness of our labour market now.

“Pressure to change must come from Boards and executives, as well as government and sector and trade bodies. We urge employers to turn to professional recruitment businesses who can advise them on how to devise and implement a strategy that gives them access to the widest possible talent pool.

“Candidates are increasingly looking to work for organisations that have a positive impact on society – and effective diverse hiring policies are a key part of that.”

