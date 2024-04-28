Health unions publish guidance on recruiting overseas staff

International recruits to the NHS are being bullied, harassed and discriminated against according to three health unions as they publish new guidance for recruiting health professionals to the UK.

The Royal College of Midwives (RCM), the Society of Radiographers (SoR) and the Chartered Society of Physiotherapy (CSP) have drawn on the poor experiences of their members recruited overseas to compile a standards and principles document, following consultation with members and equality networks.

Alice Sorby, director of employment relations at the RCM, says: “Internationally educated midwives make an invaluable contribution to the NHS. They are a vital cog in our health service, and yet all too often they are not treated with the respect they deserve.

“Sadly, they face bullying and harassment in the workplace as well as employment issues, and recently we have seen denial of family visas despite reassurance from employers they would be able to bring them along with them.

“Access to basic employment rights and equal treatment with other NHS staff should be the bare minimum, but unfortunately these principles and standards are instead required to hold poor practice to account. The NHS was built by migrant labour and would be nowhere without its internationally recruited staff.”

With the NHS increasingly reliant on overseas recruits to fill vacant roles, many international workers are left vulnerable to unscrupulous recruiters and private providers. The RCM and CSP have also witnessed international recruits left vulnerable and isolated – and on occasion at real risk.

Jim Fahie, assistant director at the CSP, said: “Our members face similar issues when they have been recruited from abroad. By pooling our thoughts and sharing resources, we can empower members through examples of best practice and guidance documents, which we will develop and build on through the year.”

Dean Rogers, executive director at the SoR, said: “There are acute shortages in radiography departments across the country: the average vacancy rate for radiography has risen to 13.4%.

“As a result, 15% of all registered radiographers are currently recruited overseas – and internationally trained radiographers are likely to play a critical role in recruitment and retention for the foreseeable future.

“We have seen far too many examples of horrifying treatment of overseas professionals. We recently represented a member whose case against an independent provider featured elements of modern slavery. The judge in the resulting employment tribunal commented on the shocking levels of racism involved.”

The standards and principles produced by the three unions cover recruitment into the NHS and the independent health sector. Topics covered include:

advertising for international recruits

interviewing and appointing staff, including offering contracts and support with visa applications

moving to the UK

induction in the workplace, including professional induction and support, and

ongoing professional and personal support for healthcare professionals and their dependents.

The unions now plan to produce advice guides, providing international recruits with essential information about their rights at every stage of the recruitment process.

