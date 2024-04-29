Job losses expected as Getir closes UK business

Grocery delivery app Getir is pulling out of the UK market, with hundreds of job losses expected.

Turkey-based Getir has abandoned plans to expand across Europe as losses linked to its rapid expansion continue to mount.

It also owns the Gorillas delivery brand that operates across London, Manchester and Portsmouth, which is also set to close.

Getir has already departed from several European countries including Italy and Spain, and plans to pull out of Germany and the Netherlands as well as the UK.

The company has not yet confirmed how many jobs will be lost, but it employs around 1,500 people in the UK in warehouse, head office and rider roles.

More than 6,000 jobs are expected to be lost across Europe.

Getir is to instead focus on its food and grocery delivery business in Turkey.

In a statement, Getir said its non-Turkish business now accounted for only 7% of its revenues. It said: “Getir expresses its sincere appreciation for the dedication and hard work of all its employees in the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, and the US.”

Getir launched in the UK in 2021, bolstered by demand for home deliveries of groceries and food following Covid-19 lockdowns.

In 2022 it pledged to create 10,000 jobs by the end of the year, but in 2023 it announced job losses across Europe and auctioned off much of its equipment in the UK.

